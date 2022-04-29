Major Update #7 – New Character Packaging System & Huge Improvements!

Your Experience

If you are enjoying the game and haven't yet left your feedback via a Steam Review, would you consider letting others know about your experience? Reviews are super important for small developers like us, and we truly appreciate your support.

https://store.steampowered.com/recommended/recommendgame/523660

Small Soldiers,

We’re very proud to announce the launch of Major Update #7. While it may not appear to be much at first glance, there are a ton of fixes and improvements that have gone into this update. The most notable additions being the new character packaging system and vastly overhauled sounds. To give you an idea about the work involved here, every single action figure type now has its own unique sounds. This includes voices, footsteps, movement, and more. Alongside this, your action figure now comes with its very own toy packaging! We want your action figure to feel special, and we think this is one step closer to that. And of course, we’re still working on the story campaign and other neat stuff.

We’ve also spent the last few months doing some serious digging. What type of digging you ask? Well, we’re finding out what you, the player, like and dislike the most about Hypercharge. We’re looking into every review, suggestion, and pieces of constructive feedback. Our aim is to find out where we can further improve the core experience of Hypercharge. Keep your eyes peeled, big things are happening! To those who continue to support us on our journey, thank you!

If you'd like to help us improve the game, please let us know on our Steam forums or Discord server.

PATCH NOTES

ADDED

Added new Character Packaging system - Customise your packaging to match your Action Figure!

new Character Packaging system - Customise your packaging to match your Action Figure! Added new Character Packaging unlocks and Packaging name generation system.

new Character Packaging unlocks and Packaging name generation system. Added new unique Footstep, Jump, Land, Melee, Reload and Foley sounds for each Character Type.

new unique Footstep, Jump, Land, Melee, Reload and Foley sounds for each Character Type. Added new unique voice acting for MANY new Characters. (Over 40 new voice types)

new unique voice acting for MANY new Characters. (Over 40 new voice types) Added new unique voice acting for Supporter Pack DLC character pack.

new unique voice acting for Supporter Pack DLC character pack. Added new unique voice acting for Breaker & Mightus DLC characters pack.

new unique voice acting for Breaker & Mightus DLC characters pack. Added Invite Code system to all public and private servers. Can now have friends easily join public official servers from the In-game Menu > Invite Players > Copy Invite Code.

Invite Code system to all public and private servers. Can now have friends easily join public official servers from the In-game Menu > Invite Players > Copy Invite Code. Added new Crosshairs for weapons that didn't have unique crosshair designs (Shotgun, Ice Gun, etc)

new Crosshairs for weapons that didn't have unique crosshair designs (Shotgun, Ice Gun, etc) Added new Crash Reporter with proper networked destination - DCC now can automatically collect Anonymous Crash Dump files.

new Crash Reporter with proper networked destination - DCC now can automatically collect Anonymous Crash Dump files. Added Platform specific icon per Player and per Server. Now can see what platform/storefront other players are on.

Platform specific icon per Player and per Server. Now can see what platform/storefront other players are on. Added FriendsOnly server option for Private servers to the Lobby Widget.

FriendsOnly server option for Private servers to the Lobby Widget. Added new unlock notification to the main menu buttons.

new unlock notification to the main menu buttons. Added Customisation Packaging Mode as default - New Unboxed button in top right can toggle back to unboxed state.

Customisation Packaging Mode as default - New Unboxed button in top right can toggle back to unboxed state. Added Cross Platform Save system - Transfer saved between different versions of the game. (once they also contain this feature)

Cross Platform Save system - Transfer saved between different versions of the game. (once they also contain this feature) Added current ranked position to the HUD in Plague mode.

current ranked position to the HUD in Plague mode. Added message on-screen when touching plague zone for the first time.

message on-screen when touching plague zone for the first time. Added SAV files from saved folder to crash report client saved files to upload.

SAV files from saved folder to crash report client saved files to upload. Added timeout to lobby to prevent idle servers.

timeout to lobby to prevent idle servers. Added Gamepad Icons to improved Key Rebinding Menu.

ADDED

Adjusted bot health value showing by default.

bot health value showing by default. Adjusted health of BroBot enemy.

health of BroBot enemy. Adjusted health of PowerNodes - Batteries almost never fall out on easier difficulties, harder on Expert difficulty.

health of PowerNodes - Batteries almost never fall out on easier difficulties, harder on Expert difficulty. Adjusted presence information to include proper translatesd map names.

presence information to include proper translatesd map names. Adjusted default FreeRoam music state.

default FreeRoam music state. Moved In-game text chat to top right corner of HUD.

In-game text chat to top right corner of HUD. Moved Party Modes to Extras Menu.

Party Modes to Extras Menu. Improved soundmix for weapons and some other critical areas - especially fitting for small sized speakers

soundmix for weapons and some other critical areas - especially fitting for small sized speakers Improved Enemy Safety component, checks distance from spawnpoint optional extra safety.

Enemy Safety component, checks distance from spawnpoint optional extra safety. Improved Audio engine memory and voice counts.

Audio engine memory and voice counts. Improved Core flash animation in top left of HUD.

Core flash animation in top left of HUD. Improved design of Host Type widget to better reflect the current type of Server.

design of Host Type widget to better reflect the current type of Server. Improved Death Screen animations and style.

Death Screen animations and style. Improved location of on-screen messages related to game events.

location of on-screen messages related to game events. Improved names of default weapon abilities so they make more sense.

names of default weapon abilities so they make more sense. Improved UI button feedback for general UI and customisation dialog.

UI button feedback for general UI and customisation dialog. Improved on-screen message grouping to lower message spam.

on-screen message grouping to lower message spam. Improved Key Rebinding Menu with a better UI/UX and many bug fixes.

Key Rebinding Menu with a better UI/UX and many bug fixes. Removed assets from dedicated server package.

assets from dedicated server package. Removed DLSS from dedicated servers.

DLSS from dedicated servers. Removed footstep and other animation notify FX from dedicated server.

footstep and other animation notify FX from dedicated server. Removed frozen meshes on dedicated servers as they are not replicated anyway.

FIXES

Fixed split-screen using Keyboard + Gamepad sometimes changing key prompt style of Keyboard player.

split-screen using Keyboard + Gamepad sometimes changing key prompt style of Keyboard player. Fixed incorrect HUD issue on Arena game modes.

incorrect HUD issue on Arena game modes. Fixed blurry/out of focus Unlock previews at the end of a round.

blurry/out of focus Unlock previews at the end of a round. Fixed LAN P2P Multiplayer.

LAN P2P Multiplayer. Fixed timeout for failed server connection taking too long.

timeout for failed server connection taking too long. Fixed issues with HUD disappearing for some players on some levels.

issues with HUD disappearing for some players on some levels. Fixed newly unlocked levels not adding to the map rotation in the correct order.

newly unlocked levels not adding to the map rotation in the correct order. Fixed bots and players Index when choosing a box to spawn in on round start - Fixes players not spawning in correct packaging.

bots and players Index when choosing a box to spawn in on round start - Fixes players not spawning in correct packaging. Fixed broken footstep and land SFX.

broken footstep and land SFX. Fixed default video settings for SteamDeck carrying over from other platforms issue.

default video settings for SteamDeck carrying over from other platforms issue. Fixed check on actors that track scoring events in Plague are actually of DefaultPawnClass, rejecting Infected pawns

check on actors that track scoring events in Plague are actually of DefaultPawnClass, rejecting Infected pawns Fixed Copy Invite Code to clipboard on Linux platform.

Copy Invite Code to clipboard on Linux platform. Fixed crosshairs values not respecting larger than 1080p screen resolutions.

crosshairs values not respecting larger than 1080p screen resolutions. Fixed custom keybinds for controller not working in unison with the template system for gamepads.

custom keybinds for controller not working in unison with the template system for gamepads. Fixed damage flashing on-screen after death.

damage flashing on-screen after death. Fixed dedicated server particle crash.

dedicated server particle crash. Fixed Diaramas pages feeling sluggish when turning the camera.

Diaramas pages feeling sluggish when turning the camera. Fixed DLC detection on Linux platform.

DLC detection on Linux platform. Fixed end of round focus issues in split-screen.

end of round focus issues in split-screen. Fixed Gyro rotation issues on the menu with Steam Deck.

Gyro rotation issues on the menu with Steam Deck. Fixed error message dialogs closing too early.

error message dialogs closing too early. Fixed ordering of newly unlocked maps to ensure the order of levels is preserved.

ordering of newly unlocked maps to ensure the order of levels is preserved. Fixed haptics not clearing on player death and level load.

haptics not clearing on player death and level load. Fixed HostState not being updated enough when server details changed.

HostState not being updated enough when server details changed. Fixed HotRocks material being listed in DefaultUnlocks by mistake.

HotRocks material being listed in DefaultUnlocks by mistake. Fixed hypercharge battery icon colour in UI.

hypercharge battery icon colour in UI. Fixed Jump markers being too dark due to fresnel.

Jump markers being too dark due to fresnel. Fixed Kitchen missing blocker planes, improved shadows and lightmap optimisation. Fixed duplicate pickup spawn locations.

Kitchen missing blocker planes, improved shadows and lightmap optimisation. Fixed duplicate pickup spawn locations. Fixed laser detaching from the weapon when moving fast.

laser detaching from the weapon when moving fast. Fixed map menu showing charger and prize machine for unused levels.

map menu showing charger and prize machine for unused levels. Fixed missing internal functions in shipping build for some special FX systems.

missing internal functions in shipping build for some special FX systems. Fixed old error messages lingering for too long after leaving a server.

old error messages lingering for too long after leaving a server. Fixed Plague rounds to be limited by the number of player and bots currently in the server.

Plague rounds to be limited by the number of player and bots currently in the server. Fixed plebs appearing in certain smaller levels like airhockey and shed arena.

plebs appearing in certain smaller levels like airhockey and shed arena. Fixed Radar not being recreated Cleaned up render targets between server travel.

Radar not being recreated Cleaned up render targets between server travel. Fixed Rygar Head not being unlocked properly on Shed.

Rygar Head not being unlocked properly on Shed. Fixed some dialogs not displaying different messages when reused.

some dialogs not displaying different messages when reused. Fixed split-screen players have access to menu controls.

split-screen players have access to menu controls. Fixed SteamDeck text input not showing Gamepad Input box.

SteamDeck text input not showing Gamepad Input box. Fixed some split-screen input issues by restoring old functionality on Desktop platforms.

some split-screen input issues by restoring old functionality on Desktop platforms. Fixed turret names being the wrong way around.

turret names being the wrong way around. Fixed tutorial Gold Credits not having pickup message.

tutorial Gold Credits not having pickup message. Fixed Key Rebinding not working properly in combination with split-screen.

Look at that shiny packaging. You can smell its newness! It would be a shame to break out of it, right?



I don't think it was a shame to break out of it! Now you get to show off your packaging to your friends!



Now you look the part! Every single action figure type and skin comes with its own unique packaging.



Hold "Q" to bring up the voice command wheel. Each action figure now has their own unique voice!



You can now easily join your friends online lobby via their invite code found at the bottom right.



Just click "Join Friend" via the Play Menu and enter their invite code. Happy gaming, small soldier!



We've updated our Bug Reporter tool making it easier to report bugs should your game crash.

That's it for this update. Thanks again for your support, we truly appreciate it!

Have a fantastic weekend ahead! - Joe

Digital Cybercherries

Socials

Twitter | Discord | TikTok