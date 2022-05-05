Bug slayer strikes again

Hey everyone!

We’ve just released a patch that updates Project Warlock to version 1.0.5.9. With it, we try to solve some more specific issues that keep bugging (!?) our community for some time and were pretty hard either to replicate, identify their source, or fix.

List of changes in this patch:

The mouse wheel scroll is now bound to the next/previous weapon by default

Fixed issue with key bindings on AZERTY keyboards

Fixed tentacles bug during the Arctic boss fight

Fixed a bug with a missing Continue button after dying

We’re also working to resolve the screen resolution issue when launching the game for the first time. There should be an improvement with this patch but the issue is pretty hardware-specific. We try to cover the most popular configs and appreciate any help you can provide, so please let us know directly if you keep experiencing this bug.

We’re really grateful that you keep playing Project Warlock while we’re preparing to launch the sequel.

Keep on rockin’!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640300/Project_Warlock_II/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25009/Project_Warlock_x_BIOTA_Bundle/