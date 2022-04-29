No Plan B Content Update (Beta 4)

Character Customization

This one has been one of the most requested feature and it's finally here!

A picture is worth a thousand words, right? Then a video should be worth even more.

Check out the possibilities:

[previewyoutube=MrDUherLca0;full] ]

Obviously, the SWAT is the faction that offers the most combinations with all their fancy camos, pouches and patches.

It's just visual customization and doesn't have any impact on the gameplay. Also you'll have access to all the items, colors, etc from the get go, no need to unlock them.

Planning View

You can now decide if you want to plan your mission in your cosy killhouse or directly on the live field.





Your choice will be saved between missions and can also be changed directly in the settings menu.

UI Scaling

Not all of you are found of the size of the UI, sometimes even judging it too "mobile like".

You can now reduce the size of the UI in the settings menu.

Full changelog

Here's a recap of all the changes contained in this update:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3227400227398765305

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3227400227416649731

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3227400856566308699

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222897891239751983

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222898523438298903

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222898523442726907

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222898523445154559