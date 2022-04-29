 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

No Plan B update for 29 April 2022

No Plan B Content Update (Beta 4)

Share · View all patches · Build 8651297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character Customization

This one has been one of the most requested feature and it's finally here!
A picture is worth a thousand words, right? Then a video should be worth even more.
Check out the possibilities:

[previewyoutube=MrDUherLca0;full] ]

Obviously, the SWAT is the faction that offers the most combinations with all their fancy camos, pouches and patches.

It's just visual customization and doesn't have any impact on the gameplay. Also you'll have access to all the items, colors, etc from the get go, no need to unlock them.

Planning View

You can now decide if you want to plan your mission in your cosy killhouse or directly on the live field.


Your choice will be saved between missions and can also be changed directly in the settings menu.

UI Scaling

Not all of you are found of the size of the UI, sometimes even judging it too "mobile like".
You can now reduce the size of the UI in the settings menu.

Full changelog

Here's a recap of all the changes contained in this update:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3227400227398765305
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3227400227416649731
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3227400856566308699
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222897891239751983
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222898523438298903
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222898523442726907
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1269020/view/3222898523445154559

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.