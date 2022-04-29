Howdy Folks!
TGIF! Hope everyone has had a great week. I’ve certainly been on a roll this week and to keep things going here is another patch update. Patch Update 32.3 has some more fixes, but also a new feature related to colonists cards.
Colonist Cards
Colonists cards in the colonist management screen are now colorized based on a colonists action state.
Action States
- Gray = Idle
- Orange = Work
- Blue = Sleep
- Magenta = Training
- Green = Recreation
Check out the release notes below for all the changes.
Release Notes
- Colonist cards in the colonist menu are now colorized based on action types.
- Fixed: Unable to move camera forward and back when in top down view
- Fixed: Camera rotation changed after exiting top down view than it was before entering top down view
- Fixed: Resolution reset to lowest resolution instead of default if settings window is unable to load stored resolution value
- Fixed: UI scale setting not loading correctly in some instances
Changed files in this update