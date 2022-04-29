Howdy Folks!

TGIF! Hope everyone has had a great week. I’ve certainly been on a roll this week and to keep things going here is another patch update. Patch Update 32.3 has some more fixes, but also a new feature related to colonists cards.

Colonist Cards

Colonists cards in the colonist management screen are now colorized based on a colonists action state.

Action States

Gray = Idle

Orange = Work

Blue = Sleep

Magenta = Training

Green = Recreation

Check out the release notes below for all the changes.

Release Notes