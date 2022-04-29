 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 29 April 2022

Patch Update 32.3

Patch Update 32.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

TGIF! Hope everyone has had a great week. I’ve certainly been on a roll this week and to keep things going here is another patch update. Patch Update 32.3 has some more fixes, but also a new feature related to colonists cards.

Colonist Cards

Colonists cards in the colonist management screen are now colorized based on a colonists action state.

Action States
  • Gray = Idle
  • Orange = Work
  • Blue = Sleep
  • Magenta = Training
  • Green = Recreation

Check out the release notes below for all the changes.

Release Notes

  • Colonist cards in the colonist menu are now colorized based on action types.
  • Fixed: Unable to move camera forward and back when in top down view
  • Fixed: Camera rotation changed after exiting top down view than it was before entering top down view
  • Fixed: Resolution reset to lowest resolution instead of default if settings window is unable to load stored resolution value
  • Fixed: UI scale setting not loading correctly in some instances

