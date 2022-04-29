UPDATA Ver. 1.2.47.175

Share · View all patches · Build 8651181 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

role

·The new role [Xia Xue] can be obtained through role interaction.

Map

·New maps [Shilipo] and [Taohuayuan].

·New map [hedge maze] three dimensional maze challenge, you can get a unique badge reward.

·New place names are displayed on the large map of aishalar, which is more convenient and intuitive.

pattern

·Open the new play method of boss LianZhan in [arena].

Defeat five bosses in a row to obtain corresponding rewards and exchange new equipment and skills.

function

·Add [character atlas] to query character information and popularity in the [divination house] in the central area of Shanghua in the real world.

After completing the task, you can get the prop [tarot card] and search the character atlas anytime and anywhere.

The character atlas only contains 22 important Tarot characters related to the main line. Minor supporting roles are not included.

In the future, all characters and events will be made into a collection through other ways for players to query.

·Add [life comeback gun] in [divination house], you can spend money to correct the character's investigation attributes.

·The real-time archiving function of [save progress] is added to the main menu. It can be archived at any time.

The original goddess is still used as a free reply point.

·Newly added [NIMA taxi] you can call the bus outside at any time and go to the last passing station immediately.

Players will be more convenient to enter the big map and move quickly. It was bought at the chamber of Commerce for 998 cat dollars.

·[monster atlas] redo due to serious problems in data structure! Optimized content display and update.

·[telephone] the function of returning to the landing point is added, and the landing point can be set in hotels in various towns.

When you go online, you will also go directly to the landing point instead of the default [dream court].

skill

·The ex value obtained by [rampage] is increased.

·Fixed the bug that [goblin melody] didn't cause double damage to yellow blood bar.

·Fixed the error that the [wreck the boat] attack target did not reply to HP correctly.

·Fixed a bug where [predator] didn't work on [curse] targets.

·Fixed the error that [Lingguang Impact] consumes incorrect ex.

·Fixed the error that [hemostasis] did not correctly increase the instant treatment recovery by 5%.

·[Zhenmeng] deleted the skill [provocation].

·[Zhenmeng] add a new ex skill [cut flesh and bones] to cause 3000 damage to the enemy monomer × 180% attack damage. Reduce its attack and defense level by 1.

Ignore the block and break all shields of the target. Each layer of shield + 100% damage.

·Defense skill [ridicule] is changed to attract enemy fire immediately after use.

·Defense skill [ridicule] cost SP increased from 50 to 100.

other

·Optimized the problem that there will be a long pause in the release of some skills, and the battle rhythm is more smooth!

·Fixed the problem that the skeleton suit did not correctly reduce general attack damage.

·Redrawn the battle map of [Mao Mei].

·Remake the skill of [Mao Mei].

·The title adds the words "please press any key" to prevent players from thinking that they are stuck again. In fact, they need to press the key before they come out of the menu.

·Fixed incorrect crit damage for all characters.

·Fixed the problem that [divination house] reported an error when entering the club after taking [power gloves].

·Modified the trigger condition of witch's house task.

Avoid the error that the reward cannot be upgraded to level 3 after receiving the task of the witch's house before version 1.1 and completing it before level 2.

·Fixed the error that there is still sound after silencing the dialogue sound effect and the end of the battle.

·The walking diagram of some NPCs has been replaced.

·Some NPCs and interactions have been added to the game world.

·Fix some minor problems.