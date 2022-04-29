 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 29 April 2022

Hotfix v.0.8.28

Build 8651155

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everybody!

In our crusade to fix the desync problems that some interactions are producing in coop mode, this is a hotfix with the latest changes in order to reduce the frequency of those desyncs.

It also have small fixes here and there to some of the things that have been reported in our Discord channel.

For the next week we are planning to introduce a new patch with corrupted items (every item will have a corrupted version, stronger but rarer), some balance and changes.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.
Have a nice weekend!

