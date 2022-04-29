Patch Notes - April 2022 - 0.33.7

--- When summoning Taurus as player 2, in co-op mode, the summon buff targeted player 1

--- Sagittarius summon didn't trigger it effect when summoned by player 2

--- There's now a cooldown for meeting a Zodiac in a boss room after defeating the Zodiac there (1 run cooldown)

--- community inspired ⭐ Crystals currency are now auto-collected by player, as long as it enters on player sight at least once

--- The subtitle for NPC/PC real time dialog could disapear before it's audio finished

--- community inspired ⭐ Players fall attack (pressing down+jump while in air) now recover one mana piece (just like any other basic attack)

--- community inspired ⭐ It's not possible to find spells with gambits placed on "locked gambit slots". This is to avoid confusion as if the gambit is working under this condition or not

--- At start of the game, players are now hinted about the possibility to play the game with a outline on some game related objects. This is a option intended to improve readibility wich might be prefered by some players.

--- The volume of the music played in the hub area could change value incorrectly after opening the poetic peddler menu

--- Text tips we're lost after changing game language (until game was restarted)

--- Sometimes the text tips for effects could display hints wrongly (hints displayed for effects not presented in the spell/gambit/relic)

--- community inspired ⭐ It was possible to randomly be spawned in a gray screen when starting a new run, forcing player to restart the game

--- Going back to main menu during a zodiac challenge could trigger wierd behaviors when going back to the game hub

--- Small buff on HP drop from enemies and HP found on quiet room

--- Sagittarius challenge Timer changed from 45 to 35 seconds

--- NG+ random debuff: movevement speed debuff have been nerfed

--- Ice shards aura: Nerfed to spawn have more cooldown between ice orb spawn

--- Poison / Explosion won't trigger the NG+ missile and NG+ thorn armor when they hit enemies as it could create chaos/ felt unfair.

---* More updates targeting better game performance