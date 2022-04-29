Full Demo Version of Those Who Came: Healing Solarus is now available

Dear explorers of Planet Solarus 👽

As the almighty date of our final launch approaches, we are eager to announce major news in our endeavour. It has been a thrilling ride on our rockets, ready for the next chapter that the indie development world is ready to bring us.

March had been a month of showcasing the new prospects for Those Who Came: Healing Solarus inside the Game Developers Conference Spanish Pavillion, in San Francisco. We had the amazing opportunity to show the fruits of the massive feedback we gathered all these months, resulting in a Demo we’d love players all over the world to enjoy!

Consequently, the jump of improvement in all aspects of the product has led us to the final decision of closing Early Access to the public, as we feel the product we had does differ greatly from the final title you will all be able to see during summer. Instead of focusing our energy on small updates of the Early Access title, we prefer focusing on the final product. Fasten your seatbelts, great things are about to arrive!

THOSE WHO CAME CLOSES EARLY ACCESS

But what does this mean for our loyal players?

If you purchased Those Who Came or you have a Key code, you will have access to the title once the date of our final launch ignites and publishes the game in our store.

By now, we will also ensure that you are able to play the Demo version available.

In the meantime, we encourage you to play the Demo we have prepared with all our Energy (pun intended). If you have any technical questions, don’t hesitate to ask! We would be happy to assess you through them all.

NEW DEMO AVAILABLE

The Demo of Those Who Came: Healing Solarus is a special map created for this Demo, closely related to the game’s narrative and presenting key elements of both mechanics and a mysteriously important character you should beware. Your main goal is to discover why Solarus is corrupted and help the planet regain its past splendor with what you have at hand.

Oh, explorers, don’t forget you can review the Demo for the sake of our future missions! We encourage you to bring your word of explorer.

Last but not least, we would like to thank everyone involved, from other developer teams to the amazing community and loving curators, in all the feedback that has led us to polish our game to the maximum level possible. We could not have done it without you!

KEY FEATURES FOR THE FULL RELEASE:

Choose your own style by using the energy with the different shapers: Airy, Ether, Firei and Jointer.

Explore and find the different suits to interact with the world and restore life in Solarus to turn it into your new home.

The more you heal, the better it gets. By caring for the planet, you will be able to face the final challenge with some advantages.

Play either alone or along with your friends, into a campaign with plenty of challenges to stop Bineok and his final experiment.

Dive into our Arcade mode, where you can face your friends in competitive PVP arenas. Harness the versatility of all 4 energies using them creatively on other players.

Don’t forget you can always join our Discord Community today and stay in touch!

See you at launch, explorer! 🚀