Dear Stormworkers,

This week we invite you to submit your questions for an upcoming developer Questions & Answers video! In these videos, we answer questions submitted by players, chat about Stormworks, and just get into that bit more detail than we usually can. We really enjoy these videos and it is great to talk to players about their thoughts and ideas.

Submit your questions here within a few days of this announcement and we will answer as many as we can in the upcoming video!

The results have been coming back from the new crash reporter, and we are pleased that last weeks update reduced crashes by 60%. We have more crash fixes in next weeks minor update and expect to continue making progress through any remaining crash issues.

The next minor update is due out next week and includes many new fixes, as well as a new content feature. We are just finishing testing this update and there is a lot of quality improvements included so it should be another big changelog, like last week.

We are also finishing off the next major update, and are almost ready to plan a release date! No promises, but the release date and other info may follow in the next announcement in 2 weeks.

We look forward seeing what questions you have, and are really excited about sharing the next few updates!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers