Share · View all patches · Build 8650889 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy

0.9.4G

Fixed an issue that may cause crashing while joining a multiplayer game and unnecessary lag

Fixed cant climb some ladders from turntable including Quint

Reverted Main menu to be 2D background instead of 3D background to see if it resolves some players crashing before reaching the main menu at the splash screen