Added : Sort buttons in equipment inventory
Added : Toggle in setting that shows Equipment Stars in inventory
Added : Area 8 in each region now has 3 kinds of Town Mat reward that amount is divided by 3 compared to the other areas
Added : Description "You need an empty Utility slot" on trap in shop and on potions in lab when the inventory is full
Added : When you try claim challenge reward's Talisman with full inventory, "Full Inventory" caution shows up in log
Changed : Equipment Abuse description
Changed : Hotkey : to change tab, Ctrl + Tab instead of Shift + Tab because "Shift+Tab" was also a hotkey of steam
Changed : Dropped items in battlefield are now deleted when you switch another hero (This was the cause of a bug that you couldn't get some dropped equipment. And it was unintentional that you could see the dropped equipment that previous hero got)
Fixed : Treasure Chest gave 0 materials in some dungeons
Fixed : Customized BGM/SFX amount was wrongly saved and loaded
Fixed : Other minor bugs that are reported
Incremental Epic Hero 2 Playtest update for 29 April 2022
[ver 0.2.0.6]
