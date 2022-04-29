[ver 0.2.0.6]

Added : Sort buttons in equipment inventory

Added : Toggle in setting that shows Equipment Stars in inventory

Added : Area 8 in each region now has 3 kinds of Town Mat reward that amount is divided by 3 compared to the other areas

Added : Description "You need an empty Utility slot" on trap in shop and on potions in lab when the inventory is full

Added : When you try claim challenge reward's Talisman with full inventory, "Full Inventory" caution shows up in log

Changed : Equipment Abuse description

Changed : Hotkey : to change tab, Ctrl + Tab instead of Shift + Tab because "Shift+Tab" was also a hotkey of steam

Changed : Dropped items in battlefield are now deleted when you switch another hero (This was the cause of a bug that you couldn't get some dropped equipment. And it was unintentional that you could see the dropped equipment that previous hero got)

Fixed : Treasure Chest gave 0 materials in some dungeons

Fixed : Customized BGM/SFX amount was wrongly saved and loaded

Fixed : Other minor bugs that are reported