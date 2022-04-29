Early Access April Update

warDrive has been updated
Major bug fixes have been addressed throughout the game.
New features and quality of life improvements have been implemented.
The most important change is that the save system has been thoroughly future proofed, however, current progress will be lost.
Any possible future changes to the save system will either not damage your save file or will automatically be converted to the new version.
- Vehicles move move smoothly.
- Vehicles will now only crash into each other very rarely
- Incremental items have been balanced.
- All prologue narrative content has been added.
Changed files in this update