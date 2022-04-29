 Skip to content

warDrive update for 29 April 2022

Early Access April Update

Build 8650800

Patchnotes via Steam Community

warDrive has been updated

Major bug fixes have been addressed throughout the game.
New features and quality of life improvements have been implemented.

The most important change is that the save system has been thoroughly future proofed, however, current progress will be lost.

Any possible future changes to the save system will either not damage your save file or will automatically be converted to the new version.

  • Vehicles move move smoothly.
  • Vehicles will now only crash into each other very rarely
  • Incremental items have been balanced.
  • All prologue narrative content has been added.

