Update 0.31: Level Up!

Prologue Changes:

Reduced the amount of ghosts in the “Asylum of Faceless” location. They no longer respawn after death.

Removed the Prologue intro cutscene.

Removed all spells from the Prologue.

Sanctuary Changes:

The portal to the Broken Valley is initially closed. You’ll need to talk to Chronos to activate it.

Mithra now meets players in the Sanctuary.

Flight ability unlocks after traversing the Broken Valley portal.

The Broken Valley main quest ends when you turn in the Portal Core in the Sanctuary.

Player Progression

Once upon a time, dragons shared the secret of the magic flame with humanity. The key to its power was Flame - the enegy permeating through the lands of Arkana. And throughout the years pilgrims have been using it to master various crafts.

Flame is gained by gathering resources, cooking food, performing rituals and slaying monsters.

After accumulating enough Flame, characters will gain a level and the “Frozen Flame”, which can be spent on unlocking and leveling various Ability Tree classes using the Altar. Leveling up will also increase characters’ max HP.

Ability Tree has been simplified in favour of clarity. For now it only has 3 classes: warrior, ranger and mage. Classes unlock their respective choice of weapons.

After death characters lose all Flame they gathered on the current level, but they can retrieve it at the place of their demise.

Lost Flame can now only be gathered by the character who lost it.

New Approach to Receipe Unlocks

We’ve simplified the crafting system. From the start you’ll only have access to a few basic recipes. New recipes can be found by clearing the Cursed Camps, exploring various locations or buying them off the NPCs.

Hard to believe, but over the course of a single update there’s been an entire revolution in the way we approached the building system!

Improved the building UI.

Removed “extra” modules.

Intorduced two new module tiers: wood and stone.

Crafting stations can be packed within the Construction Core area of effect.

Optimized the stability and cost of modules.

Crafting stations can only be placed indoors or in a shelter.

You can only place one Construction Core.

Construction Core barrier can only be seen by its owner.

Improved Navigation

As the members of our team say: “Give a man a fish, and he’ll eat for a day. Give a man a main quest marker, and he’ll get out of the Broken Valley”.

Compass changes:

Marked the cardinal points.

Thickened up the edging.

Main quest and death markers stand out a bit more among other objects.

Map changes:

Reduced the size of marks, removed the redundant ones.

Added landmark names to the Cradle of Keepers.

Added main quest marker.

Quest log now only displays main quests.

“Fresh Faces” of Arkana

We’ve introduced plenty of new NPCs to the Cradle of Keepers and the Broken Valley isles, all with their own stories and trouble.

Added 5 new NPCs: "Genie in a Bottle”, "Titan’s Head”, "Talking Tree”, "Chest” и “Philosopher-Bubble”.

Added 2 new quest chains.

Fully reworked the visuals of the “Asylum of Faceless” and “Sanctuary” location.

New Tutorial Approach

This update brings a change of approach to our main tutorial systems: during the game you’ll now get short video tutorial tips. If you feel like you’re experienced enough - you can just disable them in the game settings.

Lighting in Arkana has become more realistic and colorful.

Other Changes

Gameplay

New item: “Gold Coins”.

New recipe: “Fresh-Soup”.

Added 3 new Rituals and 1 secret activity to the Broken Valley isles.

Rebalanced the heavy attack energy gain.

Reduced the default energy cap.

Temporarily disabled some power attacks.

Reduced the amount of Flame gained for cooking.

Nerfed the Furious Grunt’s damage.

Completely removed stamina.

Increased the drop-rate of pestilent boar’s hide to 100% for player groups.

Temporarily disabled spears.

Changed the first Ritual’s runic stone placement.

Changed the Hornhead’s placement.

Images on memorials with outdated mechanics changed into broken ones.

Added the ability to abandon Rituals.

Titan-destroyer devices no longer require Flame for activation.

Fixed resource node damage for tools, fists and arrows.

Bonfire now requires logs to function.

Increased the fuel burning time.

Reduced the decay time of bulding modules.

Reduced the weight of branches.

Removed branches from bonfire recipe.

Portal Core is contained in the Titan Bastion chest, and can be gathered by all party members.

Added armor level requirements. The better the armor, the higher is the level requirement.

Map

New resource model: “Medium geode”.

New model: “Air stream”.

Upon placing a waypoint on the map, it will be illuminated by a ray of light.

New Cradle of Keepers area: “Mountainous zone”.

Two islands has been reworked for building purposes: monster camps have been removed, and the number of resource nodes - increased.

Visual update for areas around the teleportation circles in the Cradle of Keepers.

UI

Updated the UI for NPC dialogues.

Map can no longer opened while falling.

Added inventory filters.

Expanded control settings.

Added teleportation confirmation.

Potions are now automatically added to the hotbar.

Updated save file information.

Reduced the icon size in the crafting menu.

Sounds

Pressure plate and iron door.

Female character meal.

“Chain lightning” spell.

“High jump” spell”.

Gold coin pick up sound.

Construction core activation.

Mithra’s voice in Prologue.

Other

Expanded the hair color choice.

Aerial turning animations became smoother.

Changed the size and color of teleportation circles.

Added crafting animation.

Updated construction area effect’s description.

Added a new history book to the Bard’s house.

Updated heavy attack visuals.

Increased staff heavy attack damage.

Increased the interaction distance for some objects.

Removed the visual hint for pressure plates.

Increased the waypoint effect view distance for Rituals.

Added flying bubbles to the lakes of the Broken Valley.

Added falling leaves effect to some oaks of the Broken Valley.

Fixes

Fixed facial animations.

Fixed character eyes.

Fixed the “Adventurer” NPC’s animations.

Removed the ability to directly interact with secret passages.

Fixed the gear break-rate formula errors.

Fixed some localization and item description issues.

Fixed the issue when characters’ hair clipped through headgear after flight.

Fixed dialugue icons above NPCs.

Fixed the ghost’s behaviour.

Added staff durability damage.

Fixed close-range bow aim.

Fixed object collision issues.

Increased the object rendering distance.

You’ll now properly die if you fall off the Broken Valley isles.

Fixed female character’s cloth pants.

Fixed sitting animations.

Fixed home altar’s packing.

Fixed Skelly’s dialogue.

We look forward to seeing you in the world of Arkana!

