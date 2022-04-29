New Build!

Sadly, no update video this week. But check out our New Trailer if you missed it.

New Destructibles

We have some new and relatively large new destructibles for you to smash in the experimental hall. Including a wall that falls apart in a cloud of dust and bricks.

Spider Woman

Also in the experimental hall, you will find a humanoid version of the Spider Woman that you can expect to have some interesting interactions with in the future.

Behind The Scenes

Sorry for the short changelog. Many team members took some days off this week to spend some time with families, so we don't have much to show in terms of things that you can test in the build. We are working on new levels, enemies, story, cutscenes, spells and more. But we don't want to spoil anything by talking too much about it before it's ready to be seen by the players. Thank you for understanding.

Do you try to 100% games?

Many games are very big and open that it's hard to be sure that you've done and seen everything. Yet many people love the completion aspect of games and try to complete every game to its absolute fullest. Do you make sure you complete games at 100% or are you happy with going through the game at your own pace and leaving some mystery it what you may have missed?