Friday Devlog #14

Anti cheat

Nilsson

Hello all. Anti-cheat update is finally here after being not sure how to fix the hard crashes that were happening earlier today.

Because of Anti-cheat, we needed to migrate to the Epic Online Service platform. This only changes the server listening backend and you will have a different id when you log in to the server. Because of this, we needed to make the update at the same time as the wipe. There will be bugs during this migration process and I will work on these constantly.

Our official servers are down for maintenance for today so please be patient and go check out some unofficial servers!

We also have a couple of new members joining us already and they will start making new content while I continue making bug fixes and improvements to the new EOS system

Thank you for understanding, and here is a list of some changes and known issues.

Currently known issues:

Sometimes when joining a game there is an infinite loading screen and this requires game restart.

Achievements are disabled currently. There was a problem with EOS implementation.

Servers don't show ping in the server browser. This is a limitation with EOS

Changes:

Turrets now only shoot hostiles outside of the house area

Removed planter box from Julia's secret shop catalogue

Bug fixes: