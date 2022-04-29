[Beta] Massive Beta Update 1.3.52

_Hey there folks,

Apologies for the wait, the 1.3.52 Beta is now finally availabe. Wait, wait. Before you rejoice, we want to remind everyone that you should only switch to the beta branch if your run is currently blocked - for example, Rugan the friendly giant being stuck gallivanting in the swamps. Why is that? Well, the reason it is taking so long to get the 1.3.52 out of the gates is because it has a LOT of changes. And as you know it, any time you make a change something else can break - which in turn adds to the time required to properly QA everything.

This is why 1.3.52 is currently in the Beta Branch - because we have not had the time to properly check everything quite yet, and so we cannot be 100% certain that something else hasn't broken in a dark corner of Lost Valley or even Crown of the Magister. On top of that, because 1.3.52 is not a hotfix but an update, saves won't be retro-compatible - meaning if you make a save on the Beta Branch, you won't be able to load it on the current regular 1.3.47 main branch (of course that won't be a problem once the update hits the main branch, but just know that you can't jump back and forth nilly willy between the beta and the main branch for this particular 1.3.52 version). Long story short: If you go on the beta branch, DO NOT OVERWRITE SAVE FILES from your current run in case you want to go back to the 1.3.47 version._

Important things to know:

Beta participation has been reset, everyone is back on the Default branch. If you want to opt-in to this 1.3.52 Beta, you need to go to the BETAS tab and switch to risky_beta again . If you're not seeing the branch, simply restart Steam.

. If you're not seeing the branch, simply restart Steam. Saves made in 1.3.52 Beta will NOT work if you go back to the Default branch (not until the 1.3.5x update goes live on the default branch), so do NOT overwrite your existing save files, only make new ones.

(not until the 1.3.5x update goes live on the default branch), so do NOT overwrite your existing save files, only make new ones. 1.3.52 Beta has not been completely QA'd yet, meaning random things might be broken. Still, we are releasing it in the Beta branch so people who are stuck can continue their playthrough.

As usual, Multiplayer only works with players on the same branch - meaning if you are on the Beta branch, you can only play with people on the Beta branch.

The Beta Branch is only available on Steam as maintaining multiple builds on multiple platforms is very time consuming, and we prefer using said time on testing / fixing more bugs.

Changelog

Important Changes

Fixed even more desyncs - keep the save files coming, it helps us a lot in finding the sources of desyncs.

The host can now adjust custom difficulty settings and gameplay settings while in Multiplayer.

Fixed Rugan being able to get stuck in the swamp. Rugan no longer joins your party now, he will rejoin his friends immediately upon being freed. Save files with Rugan being stuck will remove him from the party and complete the quest upon loading.

Fixed - for real this time - Giants in the camp suddenly becoming hostile when you entered their camp after doing their questline.

The quest Shallow Grave no longer gets stuck if the party kills Charmer before validating the quest "Find Charmer".

Wolves, Spirit Wolves and Shapeshifted Wolves should now be able to climb and jump again.

Quality of Life: Added a boatload of crafting ingredients in most shops.

The quest The Prisoners will now fail if one of the prisoners die during the quest.

Added a warning when a player with mods join a Multiplayer lobby. Many desync errors we receive are due to players having mods installed

Added many new assets to the Dungeon Maker

Fixed a spawning issue that could happen if the party entered an outpost, left without attacking it and then came back after leveling up several times.

The People's headquarters' doors are now unlocked if a fight triggers while inside the building.

Fixed a 2nd fight immediately starting upon rescuing Reya and teleporting to the People's headquarters.

Fixed an issue where the party could get stuck if they left the Complex before talking to Sitenero, and then came back to talk to him later.

Rebellion's first quest now properly fails upon start if the party killed Sima before taking the quest.

Fixed being able to use a ladder in Complex while in battle to change location, breaking the game.

Fixed Borrowed Luck being able to trigger all the time.

Fixed the party not being able to talk to Renno in the quest The Last Endeavor

Fixed the endgame cutscene not properly triggering in some conditions

Hopefully fixed an issue that could prevent a Multiplayer game from starting if a player's computer clock was not displaying the right time (yes, that happened more often than you would think).

Fixed an unwinnable fight that could trigger if an AoE spell remained in the cavern when leaving the tutorial area.

Fixed Finaliel's Lab doors being closed when battling Orenetis

Other fixes

Fixed Iron Golem missing Fire Absorption and Poison Breath recharging on 5-6 instead of 6.

Fixed Life Drain not working properly

Fixed dialogs playing too fast in Dungeon Maker cutscenes

Fixed Custom Campaigns being tagged as "Steam Workshop" for their creator (and thus become impossible to edit) after being played in Multiplayer.

Mac versions will now have Volumetric Lighting disabled by default, as many Mac configurations seem to have issues with Volumetric Lighting causing visual artifacts to appear on screen.

Teleporting behind the magical barrier in Dinas Gessa without the Rebellion's approval will now trigger a fight with them.

Fixed Clay Golem missing Acid Absorption

Fixed not having advantage when attacking Monsters who used Reckless Attack

Fixed Tremorsense not properly detecting invisible units

Fixed casting Fly / Levitate on a prone character keeping them permanently prone while in the air

Fixed cancelling Wild Shape while under the effect of Levitate breaking the game

Fixed that one trapped chest in Verdant Valley's caves being impossible to disarm.

Fixed Elusive Target lasting one more round than intended.

Fixed the quest Wind of Change missing quest markers

Fixed players being able to leave Caer Hyfryd without visiting Orenetis the first time they enter the city, breaking the quest flow.

Fixed Aura of Righteousness not applying its bonus to magical attacks

Fixed not being able to enter the area covered by Vengeful Spirit

Fixed Coordinated Defense being usable an infinite amount of time

Known Issues