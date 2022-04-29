DD#67 Nudity, Documentation, And Upcoming Discount. :)

Hi everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

First, I shall announce an upcoming discount to celebrate the Golden Week of Japan and the International Workers' Day celebrated in many nations in the world. The discount will start on May 1st at 12 pm GMT+8 and ends 7 days later. I intended to avoid May 9th as that day Putin will take his disgraceful parade. This discount event is requested by one of our players. So, I made it happen. :)

Now let's go down to the content.

It has been a while since many ask to have more sex and nudity content in this game. After all, it seems like many other RPG Maker games are doing that. I do not intend to make those cheap short games.

But, fine. I will still give you something.

There will be an almost naked muscle guy appearing in this week's story content in the Secret Tunnel of Queensmouth. You can check him out on the cover of this DD. ːsteamhappyː

Alright, I guess that's not what people ask for.

So, let's try again.

Una made an anti-censor mod in the Workshop and removed a censor bar of one cutscene in the game.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2799030844

Technically, I made all mods now possible to play their own video content or overwrite the existing video content of the game. Thus, maybe we will have more mods like this in the future. Just you know, I'm not against any of those contents as we seek for maximum everyone's personal freedom in our core value. :)

Meanwhile, it also appears we are now having quite a lot of content in the game. A good amount of players have spent more than 10 hours in the game. So, maybe it's time to organize all the documents into one place. And fandom may just be a good place for that purpose. It's not even blocked in China, unlike the steam community at least for now.

So, here we go:

https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NEOLITHIA_Wiki

It's still working in progress. But, we all need to start somewhere.

Other notable updates of this week include:

1, Friendly prefixes on items to help capture pets easier.

2, Local police officers who chase criminals into a certain bar and get bewitched by its memetic effects.

3, Quite a few new pieces of furniture and a new tileset. they are used in our new areas in the Secret Tunnel. But, feel free to use them in your pocket dimension as well.

4, Turn enemies into stones.

5, Drink water from the Fountain of Youth. (Boil it first!)

6, Funny and crazy new story content that tells the story of a tragic inquisition from another perspective of view.

That's for this week. Happy Golden Week and Workers' Day. :)

Today's changelog:

##########Content#############

[Queen's Chamber]The story continues.

[Queen's Chamber]You can now interact with the stone statue.

[Queen's Chamber]Someone has a dozen of questions to ask you. The relationship between you and this NPC can be affected by your answers.

[Queen's Chamber]More interact options are still working in progress.

New item: Water From the Fountain of Youth

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that the achievement "One of Us" may sometime disappear because of a bad internet connection. (The DD is delayed because I am having trouble connecting to Steam right now.)