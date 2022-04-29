natsuno-kanata ver0.6.15 released

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.15 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

Added "bag" type items that increase the maximum amount of items in one's possession.

[Added functionality] ・Added the number of items in the "Luggage" screen.

[Change in specification]

When selecting "Next Objective" in the "Story" screen, the details of the episode progression conditions are now displayed.

[Adjustments]

Some texts were adjusted.

The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.

The rate of occurrence of obstacles has been adjusted.

The number of items offered in the store was changed from three to four.