 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

ナツノカナタ update for 29 April 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.15 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8650468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.15 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
Added "bag" type items that increase the maximum amount of items in one's possession.

[Added functionality] ・Added the number of items in the "Luggage" screen.
The number of items in the "Luggage" screen is now displayed.

[Change in specification]
When selecting "Next Objective" in the "Story" screen, the details of the episode progression conditions are now displayed.

[Adjustments]
Some texts were adjusted.
The drop rate of some items has been adjusted.
The rate of occurrence of obstacles has been adjusted.
The number of items offered in the store was changed from three to four.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.