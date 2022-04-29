Test Branch Update! (Beta 4.0.7)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Improved the field of view visuals

Moved grenades to the belt on SWAT skins

Removed FBI scenarios where player has to exfiltrate from Robbers

Improved camera obstacles transparency when tilt angle is low (close to the ground)

Ignore sniping characters in the camera obstacles computation

Tweaked setup scene

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed character tooltips remaining after rotating (right-click dragging) the camera

Fixed the characters field of view not being rendered when not selected Improved the field of view visuals

Fixed HVT animation

Fixed double window sniping positions

Fixed unlit VFXs

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.