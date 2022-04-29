Test Branch Update! (Beta 4.0.7)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Improved the field of view visuals
- Moved grenades to the belt on SWAT skins
- Removed FBI scenarios where player has to exfiltrate from Robbers
- Improved camera obstacles transparency when tilt angle is low (close to the ground)
- Ignore sniping characters in the camera obstacles computation
- Tweaked setup scene
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed character tooltips remaining after rotating (right-click dragging) the camera
- Fixed the characters field of view not being rendered when not selected Improved the field of view visuals
- Fixed HVT animation
- Fixed double window sniping positions
- Fixed unlit VFXs
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch