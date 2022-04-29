Masters of the Trooperverse - V0.01.80 - 29/04/2022

Hey all, we’re bringing out an absolutely massive patch this week, so without further ado let’s dive in!

Trooper Mastery – play as your favourite Troopers and earn Mastery EXP to unlock exclusive avatars, podiums, and skins!

UI Revamps – we’ve updated the visual style of the in-game UI to improve clarity.

Avatars and Emotes – we’re bringing in Avatars to customize your profiles, and Emotes to use in game!

The Locker - Inside your Collection – browse your collection of skins, podiums, avatars, and emotes, and select default skins and podiums for each of your Troopers.

Tutorial – play through the tutorial to learn the basics of the game or refresh yourself!

Boosters – we’ve added boosters to help you earn Battlepass EXP, Mastery levels, and Trooper Tokens faster, as well as try out new skins.

Music Overhaul – there’s some new music in different sections of the main menu, as well as at the start and end of each match!

Temporary Removal of the Strike Gamemode - we’re focusing on Domination for the time being, and will be bringing back Strike and more gamemodes in the future

Now, let’s take a look at the changes in more detail:

Trooper Mastery



Trooper Mastery gives everyone the ability to earn EXP per Trooper through simply playing as them. The better you play, the more EXP you gain. At level 1 you’ll gain an Avatar, then at 5, 10, and 15 you’ll get an Emote, Podium, and Costume respectively. These items are used to reward long play time with a Trooper and, hopefully, true mastery of the Trooper.

UI Revamps

We’ve revamped the in-game UI – including the HUD, Scoreboard, and in-match store – to bring everything in line with the updated visual style. The aim has been to make everything more concise and easier to read while in the heat of battle.

In-match HUD



The in-game HUD has been re-styled and formatted to bring more clarity to the second-to-second gameplay. It’s all about clarity with these UI changes, bringing in your respawn timer, showing where your passives and actives slot in, and centralising everything you need to monitor at the bottom of the screen.

In-match Scoreboard



The new scoreboard is all about information! Now while playing the game, you will be seeing live stats (Damage, Healing, Damage Taken, etc.) of players – making it easier to see who’s the biggest threat on the battlefield. This is also somewhere where your Avatar will be shown off to everyone else in the game!

In-match Store



The in-match store has been redesigned to consolidate the information onto one quick and easy to read page. UX improvements have also been implemented to facilitate those speedy mid-fight purchases.

Avatars and Emotes

We’re bringing out a couple of new items for players to use in game – Avatars and Emotes!

Avatars



The Avatars are used to personalise your profile, allowing you to represent your favourite Faction, Trooper, or general vibe to other players. By Default you will have the Super Squad Avatar equipped, but more can be earned in Trooper Mastery or bought in the store.

Emotes



Emotes, which are by default bound to the T key, are used as an in-match kind of “firework” that explodes above your Trooper’s head. These range from Trooper faces to meme territory emotes to flex on your enemies. By default, you’ll have the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down emotes, but more can be earned in Trooper Mastery or bought in the store.

We’ll be adding plenty more Avatars and Emotes for you to choose from in the future!

Boosters



The Boosters come in two forms – Squad and Solo – and have been designed to accelerate your progress through all of our different EXP systems or give you awesome temporary unlocks. Squad Boosters last for 1 match, but give a high EXP boost. Solo Boosters run for a set amount of time, but gain a smaller boost over that time. The Battlepass, Mastery, and Trooper Token Boosters have the Solo and Squad variants, whereas the Skin Booster only has the squad variant, allowing your whole squad to use any skin and podium for that match!

The Locker



The Locker, inside of your Collection tab, is where you’re able to view and equip all of your Skins, Podiums, Avatars, and Emotes! You can think of this as the heart of your collection as it shows all of your earned and bought loot from the game. You’ll be able to set a Skin and Podium as a default for each Trooper, as well as the Avatar for your profile, and the Emote that you will use in-match.

Tutorial



We’ve got a Tutorial – play through it to quickly learn the controls of the game and see the first hints of lore! It’s comprised of 7 rapid-fire stages which will take about 5 minutes from start to finish. At the end of each stage you will be given a grade and be able to repeat the stage if you want.

If you’re new to the game, the Tutorial will be the first thing you see when you load into the game; if you’re not a newbie but want a refresher, you can find the Tutorial at the bottom of the Learn Tab.

Music Overhaul



We’ve revamped the music throughout the game! Now the main menu has a selection of new music throughout its environments with more to come in the future. There’s also new music throughout the match – it’s kind of hard to describe music though, so get in game and listen for yourself!

Temporary Removal of Strike

Throughout Early Access we’ve been hearing the pros and cons of Strike and Domination from you all. Strike will be coming out of the game for the time being in order to focus players and feedback into the Domination mode. But don’t fret - Strike and even more gamemodes will be coming back in the future, so hold tight for the moment!

Map Rotation



We're introducing a form of rotation this patch - Map Rotation. Each week 4 maps will be selected to go on rotation. This is going to help us refine our maps by getting some more detailed data on which maps are popular compared to others and hopefully why!

House Keeping

Players will have their custom key-bindings reset in this patch, so make sure to set them before going through to a match.

Quality of Life Changes

New Passive and Active Icons

Further Map asset improvements

New loading screens for maps to go with the visual updates

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug which still sometimes caused “waiting for 0 players” to pop up while going through to a match.

Fixed a bug where sometimes players in squad select were given a wider aspect ratio than intended.

Fixed an issue where players keys were reset randomly in the options menu while changing settings.

Fixed an issue where Trigger could sometimes disappear through the floor when using Fetch or Menacing Bark.

Fixed a bug where Skull Crusher could get stuck in some sections of the some of the maps when using Anchor's Away.

Fixed a bug where Florp's booster shot would not end correctly if Florp died when the ability was active.

Fixed a bug where Damage buffs from abilities could stack and break, causing the buff to not end correctly.

Fixed a bug where projectiles could go through walls at close range.

Known Issues

If you finish or get past the movement section of the tutorial, go back to the main menu, and then play through the tutorial again it won't load correctly and will think you're on the camera movement section. If you exit out and reload the tutorial it will work fine.

During the movement section of the tutorial you won't be moved to the center of the pads correctly. You will after the shooting objective of the tutorial.

Sometimes players can be stuck on the loading screen between squad select and playing on the map.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any more information on this would be much appreciated.

Sometimes when adding players to a party their names are not be visible. They are in your party and is just a visibility bug.

