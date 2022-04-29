Revita - 1.0.2a-c Update Notes

Hi everyone!

Since we released the bigger 1.0.2 yesterday, we released 3 smaller patches to fix some issues that might have popped up in 1.0.2 and to make some other minor changes, have a look!

ALSO VERY IMPORTANT:

For people who are having issues with steam not unlocking achievements, dailies/weeklies not connecting to the server, etc. Try turning on the "Steam Overlay" if it is turned off, that should fix that for now, while we are looking into a more permanent solution =)

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Soul Gun (Diffuse): Now won't deplet when there are no enemies

Tweaked the enrage visual effect on bosses

Adjusted Corrupted Rift rate

Reversed Delta Time (The game should now run smoother again for everyone!)

Increased [REDACTED] base HP even more

Tweaked the Void Heart room some more, removing ALL rng from the Shard 5 puzzle.

BUGFIXES

Fixed the Beyeshop shield softlock on enemies

Fixed Royal Crown and Mirror Prism not being offerable

Fixed the Mirror Prism Upgrade crash

The snow statues don't automatically take shields from you when they are automatically activate

Fixed the achievement "Good Company" not being unlockable

Stinger: Now increases damage properly on the second hit

As always, If you encounter any issues, tell us on our Discord or in the official steam bug thread.

Revita is 20% off until today 7pm CEST!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1175460/Revita/