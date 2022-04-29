 Skip to content

Revita update for 29 April 2022

Revita - 1.0.2a-c Update Notes

Revita - 1.0.2a-c Update Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Since we released the bigger 1.0.2 yesterday, we released 3 smaller patches to fix some issues that might have popped up in 1.0.2 and to make some other minor changes, have a look!

ALSO VERY IMPORTANT:
For people who are having issues with steam not unlocking achievements, dailies/weeklies not connecting to the server, etc. Try turning on the "Steam Overlay" if it is turned off, that should fix that for now, while we are looking into a more permanent solution =)

  • GAMEPLAY CHANGES
  • Soul Gun (Diffuse): Now won't deplet when there are no enemies
  • Tweaked the enrage visual effect on bosses
  • Adjusted Corrupted Rift rate
  • Reversed Delta Time (The game should now run smoother again for everyone!)
  • Increased [REDACTED] base HP even more
  • Tweaked the Void Heart room some more, removing ALL rng from the Shard 5 puzzle.
  • BUGFIXES
  • Fixed the Beyeshop shield softlock on enemies
  • Fixed Royal Crown and Mirror Prism not being offerable
  • Fixed the Mirror Prism Upgrade crash
  • The snow statues don't automatically take shields from you when they are automatically activate
  • Fixed the achievement "Good Company" not being unlockable
  • Stinger: Now increases damage properly on the second hit

As always, If you encounter any issues, tell us on our Discord or in the official steam bug thread.

Revita is 20% off until today 7pm CEST!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1175460/Revita/

