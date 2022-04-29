Hi, and thanks for your patience. I will quickly present you the content of the new Intermediate update.

The Japanese version is only partially translated for now, but it should be finished soon.

1 Preset :

Ganges Valley

Rich but already contested farmlands in the Indian subcontinent

2 Challenges :

Ashoka's Dream

Led the first unification of India as the Maurya Empire



Try to conquer and maintain a multi-cultural and multi-confessional empire



11 new Nodes :

Lever: Roads (Bronze Age)

Improve your trade early on by improving your road systems

Must have for a good bureaucracy, provide Political Power income

A path for better enlightenment, provide Political Power income

Staying too long at war even winning will hurt your economy, produce discontent and destroy your stability

Gear your economy to secure Military Supplies for your wars, but can be very costly

A new method to contain pollution and generate tourism

Generate trade and air technologies by itself, will produce global warming

Make your Propaganda and your Culture reach new levels

A whole new market to conquer for your products

Must have to improve your industry efficiency and further mechanization

Use your powerful industry and technology to give birth to the mightiest army

New balancing and various fixes, especially for War, Trade, Education, Conscription and Bureaucracy.

The migration mechanic was improved by the inclusion of a Humidity and Soil Fertility data maps.

Engine :

A new user-custom designed alert system available in game

Add error message for missing bookmark era

Fix double initialization node events

Add link injection for modding

Add node grid snap (use CTRL in a node group)







Our next game, Legio Ad Signa left the conceptual phase, and is currently entering the prototype phase. We still currently target January 2023 for finishing the prototype.

For sake of clarity, Orbi Universo Team does not stop developing Orbi Universo and will still support the game and add additional content, it’s just not our main project anymore.

That will be all for today. See you all next time!