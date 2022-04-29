Public 4.27 Playtest Announcement + New Playtesting Application!

Greetings!

We are getting really close to a final version of the 4.27 Engine version and we need to do some more stability and performance check with our community, we have also taken in your feedback about our process of testing and understand that having to download a branch that prevents you playing the game is annoying.

To solve this we have made a new application titled Post Scriptum - Public Testing which you an download to partake in any future testing, this means you can continue playing the game, but also help us test when needed.

Public 4.27 Playtest Announcement

This test primarily offers us an opportunity for us to profile the server and bug hunt for issues that we can’t normally look for because it needs a full server. We might even try out 100 player capability again to see where we sit with server-side performance now that we have upgraded.

We will be running a public playtest on the new 4.27 Engine version this weekend. The test is set to start May 1st @ 11:30 AM Pacific | 2:30 PM Eastern | 6:30 PM UTC!

The public playtest will run on a special Public Testing application in your library titled Post Scriptum - Public Testing, so make sure to download this ahead of time, you will not need to use any special branches for this, just make sure to download the application and we will make the update available for you when we are closer to the start time.

NOTE: If you do not see the server yet, it has either not gone live yet, or you need to restart Steam, to ensure you have the update.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



