Early Access Release #22 (Version: 0.9.8154.18743)

This is a just a quick hotfix for a reported bug.

The Land and Air/Sea Attack Fields for a unit was sometimes displaying an incorrect value.

This could happen after a unit had suffered casualties and recently received replacements. The Land Attack and Air/Sea Attack fields are computed approximations of unit strength in combat.

This shouldn't affect combat, because the field would be updated during the combat logic, but it does make planning your battles difficult.

In case you are curious, when the game resolves battles, it only uses that field as one of several factors used for determining if the faction will retreat. The actual combat is played out by firing the different weapons in the units at each other (i.e., small arms, AT Guns, AA Guns, Artillery, Tanks, etc.).

Bug Fixes: