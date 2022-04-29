Game Update. Fort Imraan!

Siege the grand fortress of Imraan with rifle in hand, storm the cliffs of Gallipoli with the new steamboat mounted Vickers machine gun shield and make your community server stand out with the new lobby gamemode overrides. There’s plenty more also coming in this update so take a break from the front, take off your boots and put your feet up while you take a read of everything this update has to offer.

Fort Imraan

This desert fortress has stood for centuries. Its impenetrable keep has long withheld against the enemy of its land. Built upon a steep plateau and surrounded by a small farming town this hardened defence will require careful and tactical thinking in order for its attackers to overcome the odds.

Fort Imraan is now playable on the Invasion gamemode for Holdfast: Frontlines.

Heroes Landing. Revisited

There have been many valiant efforts to capture the beaches of Heroes Landing over the past week, some have been successful, however, many haven’t despite some excellent sailing from Captain Chips and his crew. Balancing this map has been a priority of ours both before and after its release and thanks to your feedback we have now made the necessary changes to aid in balancing this behemoth of a scenario.

Shoreline Defences

The shoreline defences have been heavily reduced in order to discourage defenders from dominating the beach the entire round which made it very difficult for any landings to actually take place. A has also been moved closer to the shoreline of the beach to help landing attackers reach it more frequently.

Ship Turret Sights

With the vast distance between the ships and the land, ranging and hitting targets was possible but infrequent which didn’t give the turrets the impact they truly had and require to help the landing troops. A new zoomable periscope sight, featuring ranging markings has been added to the ship turrets to help bring the power of these artillery pieces to life. Their reload time has also been reduced by 2 seconds for an increased firing rate.

Vickers Machine Gun Shield

Those brave enough to man the Vickers MG at the front of the steamboats may have found themselves often on the receiving end of a headshot or two as they neared the beach. With the new shield attachment to the Vickers, players using the MG will be covered from direct line of sight fire, the guns recoil has also been drastically reduced to make opperating them more manageable on the rough seas.

Climbing Ropes & Sewers

To further improve the flow of the map additional climbing rope points have been added around the fortress to help in eliminating some of the choke holding points that existed before. New sewer exits have also been placed.

All additional changes made to Hero’s Landing can be found in the changeling at the bottom of this post.

Events. Lobby Overrides

Make your server stand with the new lobby overrides! Community hosted servers featuring unique experiences can now display a gamemode name in the lobby that best accurately represents their custom experience.

For example, community hosted line battle servers can now feature the custom lobby gamemode title of “Linebattle” regardless of what gamemode they set in their rotation. Those hosting a tournament could also set their gamemode title to be “Tournament”.

Available Titles

● Battle Royale

● Team Battle Royale

● Commander Battles

● Duels Only

● Tournament

● Group Fighting

● Linebattle

● Roleplaying

● Jail Break

● Prop Hunt

These titles are predefined by us but can be expanded upon should the community require more.

Changelog 78 - Game Version v2.4.0000.0000

New Features

● Fort Imraan! Fight over the desert fortress that has stood for centuries

● Dreadnaught turrets now have gun sights. Press ‘Right Click’ to zoom in while aiming.

● Reduced the dreadnaught turrets reload time by 2 seconds.

● It is now easier to disembark from the spawnable rowboats on Heroes Landing.

● The MG aboard steamboats now have a shield for added cover.

● The MG aboard steamboats are now easier to fire.

● Performed various balancing changes on Heroes Landing.

» Increased the health of the wall on the final fort stage near the cliff edge.

» Introduced mortars to the upper decks of the dreadnaughts.

» Introduced a new objective to fight over the trench line.

» Moved objective A closer to the shoreline of the beach so it easier to capture.

» Removed cover on the beach to encourage defenders to use their trench line and natural height advantage.

» Added small ditches into the sand near the new A capture point location providing some cover.

» Introduced more ladder entry points for the tunnel rats.

» Engineers are no longer able to construct defences to block the tunnel rat exit positions.

» Introduced more climable ropes to the fort and exterior cliffs allowing the attackers to more easily break through.

● Added 3 new tunes for Frontlines! Play them on the Cellos or Pianos across all maps.

» Waltzing Matilda

» Gladiator

» Ceddin Deden

● Players assisting with aiming a rocket launcher or the new dreadnaught turrets give assist score on kill.

● Introduced a lobby override command which will enabled administrators to change the lobby game mode to one of the many brilliant activites hosted by our beloved community. Insert the following command per map rotation to change the game mode: _lobby_override_gamemode <No.>

» BattleRoyale = 101

» TeamBattleRoyale = 102

» CommanderBattles = 103

» DuelsOnly = 104

» Tournament = 105

» GroupFighting = 106

» Linebattle = 107

» Roleplaying = 108

» JailBreak = 109

» PropHunt = 110

● Introduced direction indicators for the constructible tables by engineers on Frontlines.

● The new Invasion game mode now includes an objective indicator UI. This show undreaneath the player’s health bar to the top right.

Upcoming

● Are you a fan of the Commander Battle player-controled bot game mode? Stay tuned. We’re working on something great with a fellow member of our community. Join this Discord for more.

» Join The Commander Battle Discord!

Bug Fixes

● Solved an issue which prevented the attackers from spawning on captured positioned on the Army Siege and Coastal Siege game modes.

● Solved an issued where sometimes players would be able to switch to the ship camera view even though they are not interacting with said ship.

● Experimental fix for an issue which causes naval vessels to automatically sail forward at the start of the round or upon respawning.

● Solved an issue where smoke grenades would sink steamboats and rowboats.

● Experimental fix which very rarely causes artillery rounds to not explode.

● Solved an issue where players couldn’t switch to first person while sailing rowboats.

● Solved an issue with the smoke particle effects aboard the dreadnaughts on Herores Landing.

● Solved an issue with the Sighting The Barn and Explosive Specialist achievements.

● Solved an issue which prevent players from unloading an MG aboard a spawnable steamboat.

● Solved an issue with one of the broken buildling colldiers on Heroes Landing,

● Solved an issue with one of the stair colliders on Heroes Landing.

● Solved issues with some objects allowing rain to go through on Heroes Landing.

● Solved an issue with duplicate props being present on the boarding platform for the HMS Vengance spawn.

● Solved an issue where players could get stuck between the trench and the rocks on Heroes landing.

● Solved an issue on Black Forest where the lake didn’t meet the land.

● Solved an issue where some spawn positions where below the map on Sacrafice.

● Solved an issue where sometimes players would spawn inside the fire on Sacrafice. Truly a bug fitting to the map’s name.

● Solved an issue where some fences on Berkton Green lacked collsion.

● Solved an issue with one of the bike props floating on Berkton Green.

● Solved an issue with the Ottoman character models.

Optimisations

● Optimised all weapon models in the game.

● Optimised Heroes Landing.

● Optimised the new assets used across Frontlines and Nations At War.

Localisation

● Updated the localisation for the good majority of languages.

Administration

● The new Mask Name adminstrative feature was moved to the Discord Ban webook instead of the warning one.

● Reorderd the Round Players ‘P’ menu. The new Name Mask function was placed before the VoIP mute function.

● Widened the Round Players ‘P’ menu for administrators so the player names don’t clip through the administrative functions.

● Introduced new commands to forcefully end the round. Expect some brilliant mods to be created using this new feature.

» rc set roundEndPlayerWin <playerId>

» rc set roundEndFactionWin <faction> <reason>

Stay tuned for the next major update. We're bringing a few goodies to the game's Napoleonic front - Nations At War.

Until next time, may good health be yours. ːrheartrː

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan & Winston (The Cat).