This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Added 21 new stone pieces

Press T to lock the grid and enable bird eye view for easier building placement

Added LOD Bias to the graphics configuration window. Lower values means the low fidelity mesh appears earlier. This also affects trees

Changes:

First round of LOD for 3 the city buildings as a test

Known Issues:

The bird eye view can get stuck on walls very rarely, press T twice to toggle it on and off again to reset it.