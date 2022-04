Share · View all patches · Build 8649557 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 13:06:19 UTC by Wendy

Bugs

Fixed: Cave mission "find the wizard". Ambush enemies showing before an ambush.

Enemies should not be able to attack through walls.

*Team members should not be able to attack through walls.

Music

*Added new boss music for battle with the wizard.

Dungeons

*Fixed: Sometimes jobs do not trigger a required item spawn in order to finish the dungeon.