429 Patch Notes

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:
ːws_peaceː xBreed App V1 has been added to all the lab PCs to help you keep track of (and rename) all the discovered Hybrid strains. A lab PC is required... oh yeah also a lab.
ːws_peaceː New hybrid strains to discover and.... uh grow.
ːws_peaceː Un-nerfed the bong smoking mechanics. Get just as high as you did before the last patch 5x faster.
ːws_peaceː Balanced out street dealing mechanics when selling extracts.
ːws_peaceː Fixed Sellify App's sales % discrepancies.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the camerar head bob setting being ignored when rolling joints.
ːws_peaceː Fixed the reverse always sunny cycle.
ːws_peaceː Moved the lawn at the outdoor grow field.
ːws_peaceː Rebuilt the navigation mesh to (hopefully) improve the NPC pathfinding.
ːws_peaceː Taught the stock manager employees how to properly place vape packs on shelves.
ːws_peaceː Tried to fix the bug causing the graphics options to go missing on certain monitor configurations. (Let us know if you still get it tho!)
