429 Patch Notes

Build 8649531 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 12:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:

ːws_peaceː xBreed App V1 has been added to all the lab PCs to help you keep track of (and rename) all the discovered Hybrid strains. A lab PC is required... oh yeah also a lab.

ːws_peaceː New hybrid strains to discover and.... uh grow.

ːws_peaceː Un-nerfed the bong smoking mechanics. Get just as high as you did before the last patch 5x faster.

ːws_peaceː Balanced out street dealing mechanics when selling extracts.

ːws_peaceː Fixed Sellify App's sales % discrepancies.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the camerar head bob setting being ignored when rolling joints.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the reverse always sunny cycle.

ːws_peaceː Moved the lawn at the outdoor grow field.

ːws_peaceː Rebuilt the navigation mesh to (hopefully) improve the NPC pathfinding.

ːws_peaceː Taught the stock manager employees how to properly place vape packs on shelves.

ːws_peaceː Tried to fix the bug causing the graphics options to go missing on certain monitor configurations. (Let us know if you still get it tho!)