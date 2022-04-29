New features

Version 1.8.5 is live:

You can now set research target for multiple people at once

Added bookcase which gives 5% research bonus

Added various decorative pieces of furniture

Improved speed when you have many employees

Updated translations

The new research target option works for all employees in the list. You can filter the list by skill to target only specific employees.

To set target for all employees in one location, you can right-click the location in the list on the right side of the screen and then select "Employees" from the menu. This way the HR list will contain all people in that location, so you can set research target for all of them or even narrow it down further with the skill filter as usual.

Have a nice weekend everyone! :)