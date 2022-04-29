 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Crypto Miner Tycoon Simulator update for 29 April 2022

New features

Share · View all patches · Build 8649395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.8.5 is live:

  • You can now set research target for multiple people at once
  • Added bookcase which gives 5% research bonus
  • Added various decorative pieces of furniture
  • Improved speed when you have many employees
  • Updated translations

The new research target option works for all employees in the list. You can filter the list by skill to target only specific employees.

To set target for all employees in one location, you can right-click the location in the list on the right side of the screen and then select "Employees" from the menu. This way the HR list will contain all people in that location, so you can set research target for all of them or even narrow it down further with the skill filter as usual.

Have a nice weekend everyone! :)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.