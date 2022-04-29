Retirement Simulator V0.6.9 Updates

Hi, this is DoubleThink Studio!

We just released a new update (V0.6.9) and have made some further optimization of the game.

Bug fixing:

1.Fix the bug that when dialogues are accelerated or played automatically, the plot animation will still go on if players open the notes panel;

2.Fix the bug that in the card battle, if players have gained the characteristic of “Xingyi Tai Chi” and inflict health damage on the enemy, the dodge effect of “Xingyi Tai Chi” will also be triggered by the enemy.

Thank you all for your support. After the recent period of frequent content updates, the development team will take a short break during the coming May Day holiday. We will continue the bug fixing and game optimization after the break, and release updates on a weekly basis.

See you again in the next update.