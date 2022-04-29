Balancing Kapital: Sparks of Revolution - patch coming soon!

Greetings, mayors,

Kapital has been out since yesterday and we are really thankful for your feedback so far! It helped us to find a few balancing issues and we are already working on fixing them - we will be releasing an update in the near future.

At the moment, we have renamed the difficulties to NORMAL, HARD and EXTREME, so they are more fitting for the challenge they present.

Balance improvements that will come very soon:

Rebalancing Normal and Hard difficulty of the game. The main goal is to allow new players to explore the game without putting too much pressure on them.

Reduced death chance and disease chance for homeless residents. This should give the player more time to react to these problems.

Improved initial stats of new residents that arrive in the city during first weeks.

Increased Marketplace income. Marketplace doesn't require gold to operate and provides resource boost that will help to solve critical situations.

Thank you very much for your support and feedback, please keep it coming! You are most welcome to join our Discord server, so you could share your Kapital thoughts with us! See you there.