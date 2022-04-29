WTW Update v.01.23.01.53

Today we bring you a new update, then we detail the new things that you can find in WTW.

The military will thank you! From this moment you can launch a plane from the military base with the supplies that the team needs, advance through the air and avoid the enemy tanks, drop the supplies in the rear and take the opportunity to crush them.

Among all the suggestions for DROPS that we received from the players, we liked one of the proposals and we have carried it out.

It's about plane crashes, every once in a while a plane will start to fly around the map, at one point in its journey it will break down and end up in a tragic accident. The survivors will be able to go to the area and loot the resources that the plane was carrying. But beware! Fire and gasoline are not good friends so there will come a time when the plane will explode.

As we already advanced in the previous communication, we have included new types of locks so that you can protect your modular constructions. These same locks can be used to close the houses that are already in the world of WTW. Attention! Due to this change the doors of the houses can be destroyed with explosives.

In total there are 4 types of padlocks, metal, copper, gold and platinum.









The rainwater collector will help you make your life in the world of WTW easier, forget about collecting dirty water to boil it, now you only need a few materials and build a collector in your base, so every time it rains the collector will take care of doing the work for you and you will only have to enjoy that fresh and filtered water.

The Abejorro's house is already with us, you will need to find its blueprint to be able to build it. It is an elevated construction that will allow you to combine it with other constructions in such a way that you can have a large basement.

Increased spawn percentage of levers

Increased spawn percentage of dynamites

Visual modification of the user interface

Incorporation of the ambient temperature in the HUD.

Incorporated the hand Slot.

Server and client optimization.

Solved problem that caused the server to crash when a tree was cut or fiber was collected.

Fixed visual bugs reported by players.

We will continue working on the development, finally the bows have not been possible to incorporate them in this update since we want to polish some details, we hope to be able to incorporate them in the next update.