Starbase Community News: April 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8648876 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 11:26:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome back to Starbase Community News, your monthly post dedicated to all things Starbase community, both in-game and outside the game! Community News has been running since October 2020, and past issues can be found on the official Starbase forums under Developer topics.

Spring is coming on the northern hemisphere and April has been busy all over, and not the least with the big upcoming Early Access live server patch (scheduled for next week) and the latest news update from a couple of days ago.

After this issue the Community News will go on a hiatus. It has been an honour witnessing the creativity and the sheer power of imagination of this community in the past years, and giving them the spotlight they deserve. Before we take off for the beaches of a distant moon or attempt to swim in the gas clouds of Eos, however, let's first take a look at what the endokind have been creating in the past month.

Event Highlight

Imperial Mining Operation Intercept

Endor has discovered another Imperial Operation: a mining operation to recover from past losses, just past the Origin 2 safezone. Check #community-events on Starbase Discord for more info.

Time: May 1st 2022 (Sunday), 7PM UTC

Server: Early Access live server

Location: around the edge of Origin 2 safezone

Channel: Voice 1 on Starbase Discord

Community Highlights



Join Senkii for a chill ship-building stream... and bolts. Bolts everywhere.



Softwerker streaming in German!



Puzzled by beams? Commando Doggo shares some handy tips!



Join Alfa Robotics on a salvaging run!



Happy Trigger 42 Plays bringing in tips for upgrading your ships to the new heating system!



Siege gameplay on the PTU server, shared by TurnIP!



Tune in on Baboon King for more ship upgrades! Find the full playlist here.



Krawll Unchained represents the "Small Fighter" by Egomaniac on Community Ship Showcase!

Screenshot Showcase



Posted by Fieldstone on Steam



Posted by Toomboost on Steam



Posted by DRSTARKE on Steam



Posted by KamataSatomi#0642 on Discord



Posted by DRSTARKE on Steam



Posted by HappyTrigger42 on Steam



Posted by ALPHA on Steam



Posted by rekiat55 on Steam



Posted by Kodey on Steam



Posted by HappyTrigger42 on reddit



Posted by DRSTARKE on Steam

Fanwork Showcase



In times of update trouble, Loops comes to us singing words of wisdom... Enjoy this new hit!



Meanwhile, Commando Doggo summons a dreaded entity from another universe.



Meet "Abyss Ant Mk3 Scout Skiff", posted by igmolicious on reddit. Get the blueprint here!



Posted by Flap_ef on reddit





Meet the "TBMLM-068DW Elefant", a combination tug/salvager/scavenger/repair ship! Posted by Astralion#5521 on Discord.