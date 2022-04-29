Starbase Community News: April 2022

Welcome back to Starbase Community News, your monthly post dedicated to all things Starbase community, both in-game and outside the game! Community News has been running since October 2020, and past issues can be found on the official Starbase forums under Developer topics.
Spring is coming on the northern hemisphere and April has been busy all over, and not the least with the big upcoming Early Access live server patch (scheduled for next week) and the latest news update from a couple of days ago.
After this issue the Community News will go on a hiatus. It has been an honour witnessing the creativity and the sheer power of imagination of this community in the past years, and giving them the spotlight they deserve. Before we take off for the beaches of a distant moon or attempt to swim in the gas clouds of Eos, however, let's first take a look at what the endokind have been creating in the past month.
Event Highlight
Imperial Mining Operation Intercept
Endor has discovered another Imperial Operation: a mining operation to recover from past losses, just past the Origin 2 safezone. Check #community-events on Starbase Discord for more info.
Time: May 1st 2022 (Sunday), 7PM UTC
Server: Early Access live server
Location: around the edge of Origin 2 safezone
Channel: Voice 1 on Starbase Discord
Community Highlights
Join Senkii for a chill ship-building stream... and bolts. Bolts everywhere.
Softwerker streaming in German!
Puzzled by beams? Commando Doggo shares some handy tips!
Join Alfa Robotics on a salvaging run!
Happy Trigger 42 Plays bringing in tips for upgrading your ships to the new heating system!
Siege gameplay on the PTU server, shared by TurnIP!
Tune in on Baboon King for more ship upgrades! Find the full playlist here.
Krawll Unchained represents the "Small Fighter" by Egomaniac on Community Ship Showcase!
Screenshot Showcase
Posted by Fieldstone on Steam
Posted by Toomboost on Steam
Posted by DRSTARKE on Steam
Posted by KamataSatomi#0642 on Discord
Posted by DRSTARKE on Steam
Posted by HappyTrigger42 on Steam
Posted by ALPHA on Steam
Posted by rekiat55 on Steam
Posted by Kodey on Steam
Posted by HappyTrigger42 on reddit
Posted by DRSTARKE on Steam
Fanwork Showcase
In times of
update trouble, Loops comes to us singing words of wisdom... Enjoy this new hit!
Meanwhile, Commando Doggo summons a dreaded entity from another universe.
Meet "Abyss Ant Mk3 Scout Skiff", posted by igmolicious on reddit. Get the blueprint here!
Posted by Flap_ef on reddit
Meet the "TBMLM-068DW Elefant", a combination tug/salvager/scavenger/repair ship! Posted by Astralion#5521 on Discord.
