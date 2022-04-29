Update Notes v1.0.71

New Features/ QOL:
HUGE Lobbies - game now supports up to 24 players in one lobby(but you will have to balance things yourself in the Advanced Options menu)
Anti-Cheat - We have been/are working on some anti-cheat measures for people hacking the game.
Hide XP: in the options menu on the title screen you now have the option to hide your xp in lobbies. The option is kinda in a weird spot rn but we’re working on UI changes/additions so until that’s in we got it in the Options.
Bug Fixes:
- NPCS spawning in lobby
- Game freezing at ‘X to continue” when a player leaves the game at the score screen
- Players no longer show cloud smoke when respawning in Assassins and Head Hunters
Next week:
-
Host can kick players mid-match
-
HeadHunters bug fixes
-
XP fixes(no longer limited at 4300, fix cheating)
-
Mac Fixes(finally)
Changed files in this update