Update Notes v1.0.71

New Features/ QOL:

HUGE Lobbies - game now supports up to 24 players in one lobby(but you will have to balance things yourself in the Advanced Options menu)

Anti-Cheat - We have been/are working on some anti-cheat measures for people hacking the game.

Hide XP: in the options menu on the title screen you now have the option to hide your xp in lobbies. The option is kinda in a weird spot rn but we’re working on UI changes/additions so until that’s in we got it in the Options.

Bug Fixes:

NPCS spawning in lobby

Game freezing at ‘X to continue” when a player leaves the game at the score screen

Players no longer show cloud smoke when respawning in Assassins and Head Hunters

Next week: