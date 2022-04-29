 Skip to content

Just Act Natural update for 29 April 2022

Update Notes v1.0.71

Build 8648803

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/ QOL:

HUGE Lobbies - game now supports up to 24 players in one lobby(but you will have to balance things yourself in the Advanced Options menu)

Anti-Cheat - We have been/are working on some anti-cheat measures for people hacking the game.

Hide XP: in the options menu on the title screen you now have the option to hide your xp in lobbies. The option is kinda in a weird spot rn but we’re working on UI changes/additions so until that’s in we got it in the Options.

Bug Fixes:

  • NPCS spawning in lobby
  • Game freezing at ‘X to continue” when a player leaves the game at the score screen
  • Players no longer show cloud smoke when respawning in Assassins and Head Hunters

Next week:

  • Host can kick players mid-match

  • HeadHunters bug fixes

  • XP fixes(no longer limited at 4300, fix cheating)

  • Mac Fixes(finally)

