Conqueror's Blade update for 29 April 2022

CBL Training Battle Info | MENA & SA Divisions

Share · View all patches · Build 8648742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To give everyone a chance to prepare and train better, we'll be holding a training contest on the CBL MENA and CBL SA servers on April 29, 12:00 (UTC). Squads wishing to get some extra practice are welcome to join!

Info on Training Battles

We'll provide you with all units and artillery that will be available during the coming tournament.
Talk to the Sheriff in a capital to enter the tournament and create rooms.
No characters created during this training will be usable for the tournament. We will clear all data regarding training characters before the actual tournament, as these will be created for you based on your squad and character name from signups.

Should you have any questions regarding the training battles or the tournament, feel free to contact us at cbl@boomingtech.com.

Changed files in this update

Game Client Content Depot 835571
  • Loading history…
