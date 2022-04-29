Unit Skins and Showdown Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 8648672 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 11:06:11 UTC by Wendy

New Feature: Skins

Work towards unlocking weird and wonderful skins for your units and show off to your enemies!

Experimental New Mode: Showdown

In this brand new mode, you'll be able to construct your draft on the fly just before the match starts. Given a limited amount of time, you must pick the right units and powers from a limited pool to destroy your opponent!

Each player is given 15 seconds to pick one out of three units or powers until their draft is full and the match begins.

General

Divine Trials may now only be completed in Ranked mode.

Solo matches, Divine Trials and Whack-A-Sol no longer award gold as rewards.

Starting mana reverted back up to 10 based on community feedback.

Balance



Sentinel: Ability damage is now correctly calculated based on damage taken during the curse and not absolute health lost. This will prevent shields and healing from rendering the ability useless.



Kiros: Health reduced from 970 down to 900.



Lightsmith: Basic attack damage reduced from 26 down to 22.



Rock Golem: Health reduced from 855 down to 800.



Rogue: Health reduced from 750 down to 690.



Clear Mind: Proc time reduced from 6.5 down to 6 seconds.

Bug Fixes