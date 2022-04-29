Vskin v1.0.6

Highlights of this update:

3D character physics collider optimization

The MAC version uses the IOS face to capture the abnormal movement of the character

Added light shadow intensity adjustment

Optimize webcam motion capture

In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:

Character's mouth is distorted after switching webcam

Some character models are initialized abnormally

If the order of the objects in the live2D scene is the same, the order of the dynamic pictures will be abnormal.

Deleting the current role will cause a program failure

