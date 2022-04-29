 Skip to content

V-Skin update for 29 April 2022

Vskin v1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8648585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights of this update:
3D character physics collider optimization
The MAC version uses the IOS face to capture the abnormal movement of the character
Added light shadow intensity adjustment
Optimize webcam motion capture

In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
Character's mouth is distorted after switching webcam
Some character models are initialized abnormally
If the order of the objects in the live2D scene is the same, the order of the dynamic pictures will be abnormal.
Deleting the current role will cause a program failure
If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
@qb_makerstudio

