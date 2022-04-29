Announcement of the planned price increase

Share · View all patches · Build 8648454 · Last edited 29 April 2022 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you so much for your love and support for Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL!

For better and more stable service, there will be a small raise in the price.

The details will be announced soon.

We will keep doing our best to meet your expectations.