Announcement of the planned price increase

Thank you so much for your love and support for Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL!
For better and more stable service, there will be a small raise in the price.
The details will be announced soon.
We will keep doing our best to meet your expectations.
Changed depots in testforcontents branch