Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 29 April 2022

Announcement of the planned price increase

29 April 2022

Thank you so much for your love and support for Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL!

For better and more stable service, there will be a small raise in the price.
The details will be announced soon.

We will keep doing our best to meet your expectations.

