VER 0.6a - HOTFIX

We got some feedback that a couple of things were creating issues with the last update, we're hoping to resolve the following issues with this patch- let us know if any of these are still cropping up for you!

Fixes physics jank on swap. Introduces per starlet physics profiles so Blibby's physics are not the same as Susie's breast physics. Adds more physics to stuff like hair and Redd's ears. More coming soon. Values will be further tweaked. Various minor rig visual glitch fixes. ie sprites not being where they should be in some positions for some starlets like Ronnie's jacket being offset inapproprietly. More fixes are coming soon. Fixed starlet switch not working properly in Creative mode. Added missing sex sounds to Creative mode.

Fixes to the resolution drop-down are still on the way, keep an eye out, should be soon!