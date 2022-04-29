Onirism: FROST & RUST Update !

Hey everyone, it's been a while ! It took us a long time, but the next part of the adventure is here:
The FROST & RUST update !
First i would like to talk about the minor changes first:
- Carol and Multiplayer characters now have 8 ways diagonal run animations, meaning running diagonaly feels a lot more natural now !
- Slide now also have 8 ways directional animations, meaning Carol will always point her gun where you are aiming while sliding
- Wich means Carol is now able to fire any guns while dodging, including Slides, pixie dash and prone rolls
- We removed the jump height limit while aiming, meaning jumping will always have the same height now
- Reworked the Firecrackers, Now firecrackers will no longer explode on impact, but will have a 5 second fuse, Firecrackers can be damaged to trigger the explosion early, and multiple firecrackers will chain !
- Pearls bags now give 100 pearls instead of 50
And now for the main course !
The next part of the adventure is available !
First, the battle of the Glahalla !
Rage full on war on the Corporation, with the help of Narrs and friends !
Capture strategic points for your team !
Use planes to drop bombs on corporation troops and bring down their Carrier with seamless ground to air combat !
Push the payload to the gate to gain access to the Factory !
While it wasn't quite ready for this update, this level will be in the Arcade at a later date as part of a new gamemode: Assault !
Next we have Ullr's Factory !
Take the Factory from the Corporation and secure the victory for the Plush Alliance !
Friends will once again help you in this task, but you will have to face a bigger threat alone...
And the one you were all waiting for, The Chapter 5 : Most Wanted
The Rusty Canyon is a gigantic level, from mineshafts to the big canyon panoramas that require giant dandelions to travel, passing by rivers with steamboats and Daisy's town, this new level should take players quite a bit to fully explore !
But beware... as you might uncover something evil lurking around...
And of course, like any major adventure update, we added a ton of new outfits and weapons to play with !
We hope you all have fun with this one !
Please expect some bugs, they will be fixed in a patch as soon as we can, and we apologize again for the delay this update took, between the whole team getting covid and a lot of new features that needed a lot of work, this update was a hard one to get out, but now it's here, so enjoy !
