Onirism: FROST & RUST Update !

Hey everyone, it's been a while ! It took us a long time, but the next part of the adventure is here:

The FROST & RUST update !

First i would like to talk about the minor changes first:

Carol and Multiplayer characters now have 8 ways diagonal run animations, meaning running diagonaly feels a lot more natural now !

Slide now also have 8 ways directional animations, meaning Carol will always point her gun where you are aiming while sliding

Wich means Carol is now able to fire any guns while dodging, including Slides, pixie dash and prone rolls

We removed the jump height limit while aiming, meaning jumping will always have the same height now

Reworked the Firecrackers, Now firecrackers will no longer explode on impact, but will have a 5 second fuse, Firecrackers can be damaged to trigger the explosion early, and multiple firecrackers will chain !

Pearls bags now give 100 pearls instead of 50

And now for the main course !

The next part of the adventure is available !

First, the battle of the Glahalla !

Rage full on war on the Corporation, with the help of Narrs and friends !



Capture strategic points for your team !



Use planes to drop bombs on corporation troops and bring down their Carrier with seamless ground to air combat !



Push the payload to the gate to gain access to the Factory !

While it wasn't quite ready for this update, this level will be in the Arcade at a later date as part of a new gamemode: Assault !

Next we have Ullr's Factory !

Take the Factory from the Corporation and secure the victory for the Plush Alliance !

Friends will once again help you in this task, but you will have to face a bigger threat alone...

And the one you were all waiting for, The Chapter 5 : Most Wanted

The Rusty Canyon is a gigantic level, from mineshafts to the big canyon panoramas that require giant dandelions to travel, passing by rivers with steamboats and Daisy's town, this new level should take players quite a bit to fully explore !











But beware... as you might uncover something evil lurking around...



And of course, like any major adventure update, we added a ton of new outfits and weapons to play with !



We hope you all have fun with this one !

Please expect some bugs, they will be fixed in a patch as soon as we can, and we apologize again for the delay this update took, between the whole team getting covid and a lot of new features that needed a lot of work, this update was a hard one to get out, but now it's here, so enjoy !