Onirism update for 29 April 2022

Onirism: FROST & RUST Update !

Share · View all patches · Build 8648225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, it's been a while ! It took us a long time, but the next part of the adventure is here:
The FROST & RUST update !

First i would like to talk about the minor changes first:

  • Carol and Multiplayer characters now have 8 ways diagonal run animations, meaning running diagonaly feels a lot more natural now !
  • Slide now also have 8 ways directional animations, meaning Carol will always point her gun where you are aiming while sliding
  • Wich means Carol is now able to fire any guns while dodging, including Slides, pixie dash and prone rolls

  • We removed the jump height limit while aiming, meaning jumping will always have the same height now
  • Reworked the Firecrackers, Now firecrackers will no longer explode on impact, but will have a 5 second fuse, Firecrackers can be damaged to trigger the explosion early, and multiple firecrackers will chain !
  • Pearls bags now give 100 pearls instead of 50

And now for the main course !

The next part of the adventure is available !

First, the battle of the Glahalla !

Rage full on war on the Corporation, with the help of Narrs and friends !


Capture strategic points for your team !


Use planes to drop bombs on corporation troops and bring down their Carrier with seamless ground to air combat !


Push the payload to the gate to gain access to the Factory !

While it wasn't quite ready for this update, this level will be in the Arcade at a later date as part of a new gamemode: Assault !

Next we have Ullr's Factory !

Take the Factory from the Corporation and secure the victory for the Plush Alliance !
Friends will once again help you in this task, but you will have to face a bigger threat alone...

And the one you were all waiting for, The Chapter 5 : Most Wanted

The Rusty Canyon is a gigantic level, from mineshafts to the big canyon panoramas that require giant dandelions to travel, passing by rivers with steamboats and Daisy's town, this new level should take players quite a bit to fully explore !




But beware... as you might uncover something evil lurking around...

And of course, like any major adventure update, we added a ton of new outfits and weapons to play with !

We hope you all have fun with this one !
Please expect some bugs, they will be fixed in a patch as soon as we can, and we apologize again for the delay this update took, between the whole team getting covid and a lot of new features that needed a lot of work, this update was a hard one to get out, but now it's here, so enjoy !

