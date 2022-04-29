Baby Goat Billy is OUT NOW!

Woooo hooooo!

It is with great privilege to announce that the complete version of Baby Goat Billy is now available for download!!! If that's all you need to know, get out there and starting playing! But for those who want to bask in the moment with us, please read on.

It's incredible to think back to when this all started nearly two years ago. The game entered Early Access on 4th of November with a strong and engaging core gameplay. Your feedback helped to ensure the correct prioritization of new features and upcoming content. Baby Goat Billy is more than a game to me. It started as a small idea but became a completely unique alternative world where goats rule the earth instead of humans. As I wrote the backstory and created the fantastical world I was entering into a fairytale about a heroic little goat trying to save his baby brother.

It is a understatement to say that I have put all my love and heart into it!

CONTENT:

3 Dungeons fully completed with increasing difficulty

12 new enemies

17 new cards

8 new talents

12 Blessings

More challenging spikes and fire obstacles

BOSS FIGHT!

Dont forget to reset your previous data, otherwise it will mess up your dialogs and talents!

All I can say is thank you!