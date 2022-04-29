"Wind Road" new expansion "Story of Hob Meat" free update is now online

Hello everyone, I'm Xiao Xudong, the producer of Wind Road. I'm sorry to have kept you waiting for a long time. In these two years, we have actually been silently listening to and reflecting on the suggestions and opinions given to us by players. And we seriously rectified many of the shortcomings in "Story of Meng Jing", and finally completed the "Story of Hob Meat".

Glad we're alive and taking a big step forward. This is a very bold attempt, I hope everyone will like it. We will continue to accept everyone's opinions and suggestions in the future, because "Wind Road" still has a long way to go. I personally will always stick to it, and our team will continue to develop more fun, new and free expansions to continue to serve "Wind Road". Please support us more.

Next, let me give you a brief introduction to the content of this key update:

I. Brand new expansion "Story of Hob Meat"

The initial flow of "Story of Hob Meat" is about 7 to 8 hours. It uses first-person action adventure, and the gameplay is roughly based on refreshing, passionate, collecting, solving puzzles, and other elements, among which combat elements include Insight, riposte, traps, sneak attacks, combos, weapon cooperation, execution and other elements.assassination and other elements, among which combat elements include demolition, defense, traps, sneak attacks, combos, weapon cooperation, execution and other elements.



[Story]

Through the exterior and interior relation, it tells the personal experience of chef Hob Meat in Ironback. Through the inextricable connection with Meng Jing and the whole "Wind Road" worldview, it shows that Hob Meat is not only a person with strong martial arts and personality defects, but also a vivid man in Jianghu. And some mysteries that have not been solved in the Story of Meng Jing will be revealed step by step in "Story of Hob Meat".



[Battle]

In terms of combat, since this game is played by a villain in the game, the combat system tends to be more refreshing, enriching gameplay on the basis of exhilaration, derived: different weapon switching combinations, light and heavy attack combos, sneak attack execution, death's door execution, active defense counterattack, skill defense counterattack and other gameplay, and combine level puzzle solving and combat skills.



[Weapon]

In "Story of Hob Meat", there are currently four types of weapons to choose. Each weapon has a different appearance upgrade effect, execution effect, heavy attack effect, skill combination effect, and feeling of hitting and exhilarating experience.



[System]

This cultivation system adopts a fixed-point "altar". Upgrade, restore, and save games all need to be done at the "altar" in the scene. In addition to our weapons that can be upgraded, you can also upgrade basic attributes. However, you have to collect the items you need to improve your abilities. In addition to that, since Hob Meat practiced the Insanity Sutra, players can get up and continue fighting immediately after their defeat. At the same time, the playthrough inheritance system continues to be maintained. After clearing the game, you can continue to choose "New Story+" to unlock more than ten new achievements.





II. Story of Meng Jing

Based on the addition of new martial arts, new Inner Qi, and new equipment, we have optimized and adjusted the original edition game in all directions, basically optimized all codes, and now the game performance has been greatly improved. In addition to this, a game mini-map guide and navigation system, as well as a manual saving system have been added.



[Swordplay · Water-break Swordplay]

The exquisite swordplay technique recorded in the Sunflower Manual, both come from the same origin. The top technique is with no moves. The inferior technique consists of six types of moves, with six variation in each move, that is a total of thirty-six moves. The swiftness and strength are so incredible that it is extremely difficult to master this technique.

[Meteor Falling] Lean down to retreat into advance before a quick strike with the sword to damage the enemy. It can interact with most of swordplay.

[Flying Swallow] Spin the sword to inflict multiple damage on the enemy to break through its defenses. Then turn to the back of the enemy and attack in the rear, like a swallow flying through the willow. A wonderful move with integrated offensive-defensive capability. It can interact with most of swordplay.

[Enlightenment] Meditate and swing the sword to deal massive damage to enemies in front. It can interact with most of swordplay.

[Flute on the River] Concentrates Qi on the sword and delivers attack to the enemies ahead, dealing damage over time.

[Prosperity] Channel the Qi to your sword, and then quickly stab forward, making the enemies impossible to guard against.

[Ward Off the Evil] Condenses your qi into powerful shockwaves for both defense and offense. Impeccable move to repel enemies.



[Fist · Shadow Palm]

Famous Yin affinity palm martial arts created by Huo Yuntian when he observed the clouds in Maijishan Grottoes. It needs Qi of Yin affinity to use, but fierce and furious in power. It will show its true strength when combined with water.

[Free Flow] Deliver water-flow like palm martial arts to attack the enemies ahead. [Moon Palm] Push out with both palms to attack the enemy when they are not prepared, dealing double damage to the enemy in front.

[Overcast] Gather your strength and Qi on your palms, then deliver violent attacks to the enemies ahead. Gains 1 energy.

[Sea of Clouds] Condenses Qi into water flow and release it with your palms. This skill is just like the rolling seas. Gain 1 energy.

[Raincloud Palm] Gather the inner Qi to push out powerful energy like incoming storm with water flow on the palms to damage the enemy. Gain 1 energy.

[Earth-shattering] Control the water and drive it all around your body, then attack the enemy in front of you with great power. Gain 1 energy.



[Inner Qi · Sunflower Manual]

The Sunflower Manual is written by a loving couple, Li Dianzhi and Ouyang Kui. It is an radical and extensive Yin style martial art rumored to be closely connected with Violet Mist.

It also can increase Strength significantly and makes you immune to internal injuries. Inner Qi Effect: Attacks have a chance to trigger [Psi-Sword] or [Shockwave]. Deals damage to enemies nearby and shatters their defenses. [Unity] Increases the overall skill damage of Yin affinity. [Nephelo] Gains [Ripples] effect when useing Water-break Swordplay. [Unrestraint] Immune to Qinggong Ban. Guaranteed crits of Hidden Weapon.



[Equipment]

[Waterbreaker] Ouyang Kui's sidearm, it makes the droplet sound when wielding. With the fast Water-break Swordplay, it leaves the cut as if it was scraped through by the rain. When Break effect triggers, you can use any swordplay moves in succession. If applied with the Inner Qi Methods of Sunflower Manual after wearing it, and the qi and blood are full, it increases the damage of the Water-break Swordplay when Health is full.

[Liuhe Peptachord] "The best among the many instruments." It was made of Chinese parasol which was found by Fu Xi when he saw a phoenix standing on it. Reduces the cooldown of Psi-Sword and Shockwave of Sunflower Manual. Increases the chance of triggering Psi-Sword and Shockwave.

[Illumina] Hair ornament Ouyang Kui made for Li Dian. When they visited Bingling Temple, an eminent monk helped imbue it with divine energy. Reduces the cost of Water-break Swordplay when equipped with Sunflower Manual and health is full

[Invincible Suit] Ouyang Kui's exclusive clothing, made of superior brocade, close-fitting breathable. Looks graceful when you put it on.



[System]

When optimizing the original edition game, we put players’ suggestions first, and put a lot of effort into guiding and saving. We also improves the performance of the game and the stability of the system.



III. Detailed list of updates

[Major Updates]

· New expansion "Story of Hob Meat" can be experienced in "DLC".

· Optimized the engine to improve overall game stability and performance.

· Rewrote some code to improve game performance by about 20%-30% in full-screen mode.

· Added a new saving system for Story of Meng Jing.

· Added a map navigation guide system for Story of Meng Jing.

· Pre-load the art resources for the new Roguelike level "Fire Prison".

[New system]

· Added an anniversary gift package.

· Added a new main menu.

· Added the Story of Hob Meat.

· Added updated appendix content.

· Added save & load file list.

· Added the menu saving function in Story of Meng Jing.

· Added the map navigation function in Story of Meng Jing.

· Added text instructions for main menu guidance.

[Added martial arts in Story of Meng Jing]

· Added Inner Qi "Sunflower Manual"

· Added Fist "Shadow Palm"

· Added Swordplay "Water-break Swordplay".

[Added equipment in Story of Meng Jing]

· Added equipment "Waterbreaker".

· Added equipment "Liuhe Peptachord".

· Added equipment "Illumina Headwear".

· Added equipment "Invincible Suit"

[Cancel to remove]

Cancel to remove the collection of the previous version of "Limited-time Martial Arts".

Cancel to remove the "Enlightening Pill" on the Casual difficulty.

[Optimization]

· Optimized the overall code to improve the frame rate.

· Optimized the crash chance of the game.

· Optimized the engine graphics API to improve the overall game performance.

[Bugs]

· Fixed some text errors.

· Fixed the bug in Story of Meng Jing reported by players.



Thank you all for your support and waiting along the way. The development of "Story of Hob Meat" has come to an end, but another new expansion of "Wind Road" is about to start. I hope everyone will support and encourage us a lot. I believe that through our efforts, we will make "Wind Road" even better.

