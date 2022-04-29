v1.00.18 is now live

The main changes are wages and treasure share. We had the situation where Treasure Share reached 100%, resulting in people not bothering to pick up treasure, etc! The idea was that people would fire adventurers to avoid this, but obviously, people are not keen on this either.

Changes:

Treasure Share is now capped at 5% per adventurer, 60% total.

Wages now increase nearly twice as fast as before.

The effects of asking for an improved contract increased. (This was very minor before though)

I've also added a recalculate wages on Load - so these changes will take effect immediately.

Balance

Changed relationship between weapon and damage bonus. Best tactic for a high strength character before was to use a fast attack weapon like a dagger, which wasn't very realistic. Now the strength modifier (plus or minus) is adjust by the weapon type. Examples:

Axes/Maces/Great weapons all get full strength bonus/penalty making them a good choice for high strength characters.

Dagger/Staff damage is affected by wielder's strength far less.

Crisis rats - were too fast to catch. New ones created will be much slower.

Finding ruins on the strategic map. This now takes terrain into consideration, just as it does for the units on the strategic map. If you are in open terrain, you should now find it much easier to spot ruins/camps etc, and can climb a mountain for extra visibility. Finding things in the jungle will stay a bit more difficult though.

Bow damage (not crossbow) now has a minor adjustment for firer's Strength.

Allied deaths no longer affect your morale - this already worked for summoned creatures, but not allies, such as militia on a mission with you.

Warlock now allowed shields.

Veteran, Hard, Hell levels, all lowered in difficulty very slightly.

Bugs

Level up bug fixed. It was possible to get multiple level ups by going back and forth between adventurers and by using escape, rather than the back button.

Formation bug - two guys in same space. I couldn't recreate this, but added an extra check on entering the screen to look for this and correct.

Map New World for Elves - this can now be completed at any elf city.

Fixed bug preventing city events firing. Watch out for some drunken antics and getting arrested and more...

Wobbling militia fixed! (Sometimes they would give up chasing bandits, only to start chasing them again, then give up, and so on.)

Allied archers would not draw swords if enemy reached melee range.

Sometimes tiring characters removed from the Next Adventurer queue erroneously. (i.e. pressing space would never get to them, although they had full AP)

Massive relationship loss if you attacked Adventurers. Removed, this was unintended.

Other

New "Declare for the Elf" mission. Basically, you swear a permanent alliance with the Elves, making Cassius think twice about invading. He won't be impressed though! (Not to the point of attacking you)

Added Symbiosis skill to Elf units, and message about this in encounter intro. This is the Elven ability to shoot through trees and bushes. (The ability was always there, but now there are warnings about it)

On level up, if you take a characteristic upgrade (Strength, Agility...) then you get a message to tell you how big the increase was.

Nest mission reworked. It will now not be given by Elves (nature lovers), but by Humans, and the Nest may be some distance away. Look to the forests!

Adventurer's stats tooltip added to Level-up screen.

Score reworked - now takes into account the game difficulty level.