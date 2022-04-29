Major Update Post EA Release

Game Update:

Hello everyone! Today we will talk about this major update!

First off, we apologize to players who bought the game at EA release, because this update will have huge changes to the game, and the content has been revised all the time, so it took some time to finish. Now, we can finally show you what we worked on. I hope you can like it and put forward your valuable suggestions. Your support is our greatest motivation!

Highlights of this update:

-Flip Mechanics

Reason: 10v10 card battles impose a heavy computational and memory burden on the brain. The flipping mechanics reduces the number of decisions per unit time, but at the same time increases the game's strategy and fun, as well as the dimension of construction .

-How battle is played

Reason: The battle rounds has undergone many changes. The main change is: now the player will operate all card to action before the enemy will action, that is, the player will always be in chain. The main reason for this change is that the method of taking one action at a time for each side is a very bad experience for the smooth strategic thinking and battles, it is vert interrupting. And the triggering condition of chain mechanics is not available for all classes. This was not what we wanted, so we made changes to the battle.

-Removed health for player cards

Reason: The existence of HP brings a very serious problem that once the card dies, the blow to the deck is devastating, especially the core card. This is similar to the experience of stealing player cards in other card games. Even if the corresponding toolbox is provided, it still feels very uncomfortable, and at the same time, it will make all decks look the same, so we end up removing it for all player cards

-Class weight system and probability

Reason: Deck-buidling was too random, introducing this mechanic gives players more control over how decks are built

-Player morale will have long-term meaning, as well as defense

Reason: Morale mechanic is changed due to the modification of battle rounds, and it also felt like special mechanic for certain classes nor all classes. Morale is now very important to the whole game and you will guard morale. Defense is as important as offense!

-Multi-phases Boss removal

Reason: Although the challenges brought by multi-phases bosses are very desirable, bosses that are too powerful or too narrow will greatly compress the deck-building space, and will also create a lot of "can't play against XXX without certain cards" situation. This was not what we wanted, so the boss was simplified.

-Return of card upgrades

Reason: Upgrading cards is very interesting and intuitive, and it was removed from the previous version because it was very misleading because upgrading did not enhance card effect. But now, it's back, and with effect upgrade!

-Removal of card-specific relics

Reason: The effect enhancement or enemy weakening brought by the card-specific relic is more like the icing on the cake of luck, so it is removed.

-Modification and simplification of card effects

Reason: Due to modifications of many systems and reducing the amount of reading, some effects have been simplified

The above are the changes brought by this update. At the same time, all the chapters are also released together. I hope you can like it and make your suggestions!