Early Access Update #3 patchnotes:

-Reverted previous tutorial changes

-Video added to the tutorial explaining the climbing mechanic with on-screen button presses & an example. Video plays if player is unable to climb over initial obstacle within certain timeframe.

General notes:

Please join the Discord (link in Main Menu) & let me know if you having any issues with the game or can't figure something out. If you're having an issue then it is certain that others are too, please let me know so that I can improve the game.

All questions & feedback are welcome!