Update 0.56.8

Good day, fighters!

In this version, you will be able to meet Timoha again in the Coast location and find out the continuation of his story. In general, 12 new quests have been added to the Coastal location.

We also did a lot of work on optimizing the game code, and we hope that in some cases this will give a performance boost.

The premium status for the May holidays

This weekend many countries in CIS celebrate "Labor Day", or "International Workers' Day", as well as "Unity day". Regardless of the name and traditions, our team congratulates everyone on the holiday!

All players who enter the game from the update release date until May 1, 23:59 UTC inclusive, will be credited with 48 hours of Premium status.

Also for the May holidays, a new series of weapons in the Solidarity color scheme has been added in the in-game store, which will be available for purchase for a limited time.

Other changes