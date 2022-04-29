Season 0 Hotfix v0.8.13.34a

Excited for a Meta Shake Up? So are we! We’ve been monitoring intently how everyone put their own spin into Xandata, and well, change was bound to happen. We know which classes and weapons seemed to be unstoppable in the right hands and which ones needed a little love. These changes are just teasers to an even bigger patch coming soon. So be on your toes, Xandats!

And as a last side note: Have fun with your new toys ;)

Overview

What we’ve done:

Buffed all Marksman Classes Faster Cooldowns Better Movement QoL improvements

Ice Agent Nerfs (Here comes the reckoning)

Improved cooldowns for Juggernaut Classes

Rebalanced accuracy and recoil values for Amorsolo Pistol, Splinter Burst Rifle, and Ironbark DMR

DPS changes to Askal SMG, Splinter Burst Rifle, and Amorsolo Pistol

Big changes to Birang Buster

Class Balancing

Neutral Marksman

Despite being the poster child, Marksmen have seen little success in the proving grounds. We’re improving their cooldowns to ensure that they’re “Always ready and never outgunned.”

_

Utility - Disengage

_

Cooldown reduced from 25 to 15

Damage increased from 55 body, 100 crit to 75 body, 115 crit

_

Power - Explosive Grenade

_

Decrease cooldown from 50 to 40 secs

Wind Marksman

_

Movement - Galura Stance

_

For someone embodying the power of wind, using the Hover passive tends to leave you an easy target. Now you can fly like an eagle and strike like a proper bird-of-prey. Let’s face it, no one ever looks up… until they get shot.

Hover Max Speed improved from 500 to 750

Hover acceleration improved by 100%

_

Utility - Hurricane Step

_

Decrease cooldown from 25 to 15 secs

_

Ultimate - Storm Chaser

_

The old Storm Chaser used to feel like a janky vacuum cleaner. Now you can strike terror and show them who’s the storm that is approaching.

Damage increased from 200 every 0.25 secs to 150 every 0.15 secs

Cooldown decreased from 240 to 225

Lightning Marksman

The Lightning Marksman’s strengths weren’t very apparent, and we’ve improved them to push it to a cut above the rest. You’ll now have access to your movement passive more often, and your magic hands now ensure you’re at the ready faster than the rest. Who said Lightning can’t strike the same place twice?

_

Movement - Storm Run

_

Cooldown improved from 3.0 to 1.5 seconds

Duration decreased from 3.0 to 2.5 seconds

_

Passive - Lightning Reflexes

_

Reload speed boost increased from 20% to 35%

Swap speed boost increased from 20% to 50%

ADS speed boost increased from 20% to 40%

_

Utility - Flash Dive

_

Cooldown reduced from 20 to 15

_

Power - Electrostatic Bomb

_

Explosion effect now better displays its explosion radius

Ice Agent

Let’s be real here, the Ice Agent’s kit was more than a “little” overloaded. Extremely high mobility packed with skills that can kill in one hit? Yeah, chill out, hot shot.

_

Power - Frost Shuriken

_

Yeah you’ve got one too much one-hit-kill potential for too little effort.

Initial damage decreased from 300 to 200

Shard damage decreased from 75 to 50

_

Ultimate - Suimuran Edge

_

The sound of the Suimuran Edge activation strikes fear into the hearts of the enemy team. For such a fearsome skill, it was in play way too often. This time, you’ll have to work harder for it. (Spoilers: A rework coming out next patch makes it more engaging and skillful to use)

Cooldown increased from 240 to 270

Neutral Juggernaut

We’ve found that Juggernaut players often took all Fire or all Water skills, and found the Neutral line lacking. We’ve tweaked some Neutral Skills so you can use them more often, and actually give you an option when playing the powerhouse class.

_

Power - Cluster Bombs

_

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 45

_

Ultimate - Missile Storm

_

Cooldown reduced from 270 to 255

Fire Juggernaut

_

Ultimate - Fist of Bathala

_

Decrease cooldown from 270 to 255 secs

Water Juggernaut

Water Juggernauts, while being strong, felt very clunky to use due to their high cooldowns. We’ve re-tuned some of that power down to allow you to have them up and available more often. Now, you’ll still be a tanky turtle, but you’ll be a turtle in water instead.

_

Special Melee - Leviathan Barrier

_

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 45

Damage reduced from 250 to 200

_

Utility - Defender Mine

_

The Water Juggernaut’s original identity was a tanky behemoth that protected themselves and their allies. You’ll now have the Defender Mine’s power at your side more often, so you and your allies can relish in its protective waters before a fight, or while holding down a point.

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 25

Damage reduced from 400 to 200

_

Power - Water Trident

_

Cooldown reduced from 60 to 40 secs

Weapon Balancing

SMG - Askal

Time to stop shooting blanks. Let’s pump those numbers up.

_

Base

_

Increase damage from 38 to 40 Crit damage stays the same at 50

Hipfire accuracy increased from 25 to 26

ADS accuracy increased from 27 to 29

Pistol - Amorsolo

Amorsolo had too much Amor and could Solo entire teams. See what we did there?

_

Base

_

Remove perfect pattern accuracy for the second bullet

Decrease ADS Accuracy from 35 to 32

Decrease Damage Base damage from 120 to 115 Crit damage decreased from 210 to 196



Burst Rifle - Splinter

Something that shoots in short bursts should be easier to control. Now you get to focus on fighting your enemy instead of a weird recoil pattern.

_

Base

_

Changed pattern for easier recoil control

Rate of Fire slowed from 0.4 to 0.425

Recoil reset after every burst changed to be more consistent and controllable

_

Perks

_

On A Roll: Decreased damage bonus from 15% to 10%

Decreased damage bonus from 15% to 10% Hollow Point Explosives: Remove base bonus flinch

DMR - Ironbark

The Ironbark was all bark and no iron. Even the easiest shots tended to miss, despite being a Designated Marksman Rifle.

_

Base

_

ADS accuracy increased on longer ranges from 24 to 36 Long range = 50m



_

Perks

_

Trueshot: Adjusted total accuracy on longer ranges to 42

Adjusted total accuracy on longer ranges to 42 Zen Contemplator: Adjusted total accuracy on longer ranges to 48

Adjusted total accuracy on longer ranges to 48 Bolt Capacitor: Activates faster from 0.7 to 0.5 secs

Buster - Birang

The Birang was good, but it can be better! The Lemon shots are juicier and the Ultimate Perks in Column 3 will help serve up some ownage lemonade onto your enemies.

_

Base

_

Damage increased from 80 to 100

_

Perks

_

Surprise Combo: Charge bonus increased from 0.17 per stack to 0.2 per stack

Master Buster Reload bonus increased from 0.3 to 0.5 Duration increased from 5 to 15 secs

Rebuster Damage decreased from 400 to 360 Splash Radius increased Damage falloff improved



Others

And a little sprinkling of general improvements

[Lore] Fixed Text Formatting issues for some Lore Entries

Fixed Text Formatting issues for some Lore Entries [Store] Updated some Store Entries that were using the wrong art

Updated some Store Entries that were using the wrong art [Armors] Implemented a special reward for the Novice Armor sets for all classes

Known Issues