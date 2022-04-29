1.43 EA - Update 4 - Runes

-Added moon cycle graphics in the "Moon" window.

-Added new icons for the summoning runes.

-Changed "Door" graphics.

-Changed "Ogre" character graphic.

-Changed "Mineral Ore" icons for each mineral.

-Fixed critical bug with infinite tools and negative uses.

-Fixed bug when starting a new game, some characters name display were wrong.

-New Rune items (15 new runes with different new effects).

-New "Blanc rune" mechanics, craftable rune with chances to carve different runes.

-New use to the "Knife" item, used to carve "Blanc runes".

-Blanc runes can be crafted in the "Craft" menu, recipe will be automatically unlocked.

-NPC partners will also appear inside the "Home" after being accepted as a couple.

-Balanced "Coniferous forest" creature spawning.

-Reworked "Cauldron", "Oven" and "Summoning" crafting mechanics.

-Removed "Barrel" and "Summoning totem" forniture from the game.

-Now the "Barrel" recipes can be found in the "Cauldron".

-The "Summoning totem" recipes can be found in the "Summoning book" item.

-New "Eclipse" experimental mechanics (Note: This mechanics are still under development).

-Changed the "Nutrients" detector to reduce lag spikes.

-Enemies can't spawn anymore inside the "Orc Village".

-Changed "Temperature" display in the menu.