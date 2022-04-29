1.43 EA - Update 4 - Runes

-Added moon cycle graphics in the "Moon" window.
-Added new icons for the summoning runes.
-Changed "Door" graphics.
-Changed "Ogre" character graphic.
-Changed "Mineral Ore" icons for each mineral.
-Fixed critical bug with infinite tools and negative uses.
-Fixed bug when starting a new game, some characters name display were wrong.
-New Rune items (15 new runes with different new effects).
-New "Blanc rune" mechanics, craftable rune with chances to carve different runes.
-New use to the "Knife" item, used to carve "Blanc runes".
-Blanc runes can be crafted in the "Craft" menu, recipe will be automatically unlocked.
-NPC partners will also appear inside the "Home" after being accepted as a couple.
-Balanced "Coniferous forest" creature spawning.
-Reworked "Cauldron", "Oven" and "Summoning" crafting mechanics.
-Removed "Barrel" and "Summoning totem" forniture from the game.
-Now the "Barrel" recipes can be found in the "Cauldron".
-The "Summoning totem" recipes can be found in the "Summoning book" item.
-New "Eclipse" experimental mechanics (Note: This mechanics are still under development).
-Changed the "Nutrients" detector to reduce lag spikes.
-Enemies can't spawn anymore inside the "Orc Village".
-Changed "Temperature" display in the menu.
