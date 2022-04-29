Monthly Unlockable Bracers - Part 2

Dear Students,

The next two bracers are now ready for you to unlock in game. If you have already reached the goals you'll be granted them the next time you play. Otherwise, train hard and you'll be rewarded well!



(The second set of bracers to unlock in game)

If you go to the Dojo tab and select a bracer that you have not unlocked yet, you'll see what you need to do to unlock it. Found out if you are Nomad or Royal.

I hope that you enjoy these rewards and customisations! There is more included in this update as well, check out the list for the breakdown:

New bracers: Nomad & Royal

Your modifiers will now automatically be saved between sessions.

[ NATIVE QUEST ONLY ] Fixed issue with Dojo selection orbs not appearing the first time after switching back from passthrough.

Fixed issue with Fight Mode leaderboard score not displaying the right number if player is not in the top 15.

Updated how errors are counted in Fight Mode so that "Too many mistakes" doesn't appear as often.

Improved models and water in the waterfall cave Dojo.

Updated texture quality/compression of most materials in game. Check out the title in the intro!

Optimized system, reducing required storage by about 25%.

Overall cleanup for performance boost.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1340300/Crazy_Kung_Fu/