 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tower of the sage update for 29 April 2022

Patch notes and small patches

Share · View all patches · Build 8647089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please expect lots of small patches for the next couple of days, which will not have patch notes. Every change will be documented at the next major update, but I will not flood steam with a lots of small notes, so it remain clean and organized.

These patches are balance changes and hot fixes. I try to limit them to once a day, but if something is not functional I must fix it as soon as possible. I will now focus on the game stability and optimization over adding new content, which will take probably a week. Please let me know if you have any issue, suggestion on discord or in the discussion tab and I will come back to you as soon as possible.

Have a great day! :)

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.