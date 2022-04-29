Patch notes and small patches

Please expect lots of small patches for the next couple of days, which will not have patch notes. Every change will be documented at the next major update, but I will not flood steam with a lots of small notes, so it remain clean and organized.

These patches are balance changes and hot fixes. I try to limit them to once a day, but if something is not functional I must fix it as soon as possible. I will now focus on the game stability and optimization over adding new content, which will take probably a week. Please let me know if you have any issue, suggestion on discord or in the discussion tab and I will come back to you as soon as possible.

Have a great day! :)